COWBOYS AND LESBIANS Will Transfer to the Park Theatre in February

Performances run Wednesday 21 February – Tuesday 9 March 2024. 

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Celebrating queer joy this LGBTQIA+ History month, Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit Cowboys and Lesbians will be transferring to Park Theatre! This heart-warming modern-day love story, starring two sarcastic British teenagers, takes Hollywood’s typical first love clichés and flips them on their head, creating a whole new kind of romantic comedy for all audiences. 

17-year-olds Nina and Noa only have two terms left at school. They’ve never done drugs, they’ve never been to a party… they’ve never even been kissed.  As the pair make fun of the limiting and harmful cliches and stereotypes that are fed to teenage girls, they concoct a story that takes on a life of its own, forming a fruity camp parody of Hollywood first love … As the line between this world and the real world begins to blur, Nina and Noa start to see that the real dramatic first love story might have been under their noses the whole time. 

This playful and uplifting show delves into the limiting narratives fed to young people exploring their sexuality, and the harmful effect of heteronormativity and queer tragedising in mainstream movies, TV and theatre. The run will reunite the original Fringe cast, with Julia Pilkington (Ned, Theatre Peckham; The Oracle, Camden People’s Theatre) starring in the role of Nina, and Georgia Vyvyan (We’re Few and Far Between, The White Bear & Drayton Arms; Othello, Cambridge Arts Theatre) reprising her role as Noa. 

Writer and director Billie Esplen comments, The absolute best thing about our time in Edinburgh was how many members of our Fringe audiences said the show made them feel ‘seen’. Having found such wonderful creative partners in the wonderful team at Park Theatre, we can’t wait to bring Nina and Noa’s nerdy and joyful queer awakening to London. The Park is just a few miles from my secondary school, the home of the friendship and conversations that inspired Cowboys and Lesbians. I can’t think of anywhere I’d rather the play went on, I hope people come away from the show feeling plenty of joy, and also feeling a renewed willingness to romanticise their own life.




