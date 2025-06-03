CLUELESS THE MUSICAL Will Celebrate 'Clueless Week' This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In honour of 250 years since the birth of Jane Austen and 30 years since the original release of the classic Paramount Pictures film, Clueless, The Musical will host “Clueless Week”, taking place 21-28 June.

In 1815, Jane Austen sat down to write a novel that changed the shape of what was possible in fiction. Emma – hailed as one of the greatest novels of all time - remains just as relevant and groundbreaking today. Austen’s work has been the foundation for multiple modern pop-culture staples and rom-coms, including Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bride & Prejudice, and most iconically, Clueless, a film widely hailed as the ultimate modern adaptation of Austen, written by the voice of a generation Amy Heckerling.

Clueless isn’t just a Hollywood classic; it’s a story that has lived with generations, thanks to its heart and humour. It's a testament to the power of this story that in 2025, Clueless, The Musical, with a book by Amy Heckerling and all new music by KT Tunstall and lyrics by Glenn Slater, is live on stage in London and continues to play to fans who know and love the story, and those who are just discovering it for the first time.

You can celebrate Clueless from the page to the screen to the stage by:

Attending the “non-stop party” that is Clueless, The Musical onstage at the Trafalgar Theatre CluelessOnStage.com

Watching the 30th Anniversary release of Clueless (now in 4K) in cinemas nationwide from 27 June

Borrowing Jane Austen’s Emma from your local library

Alongside the cinema release, Clueless, The Musical will host a packed programme of events. On Saturday, 21 June, Clueless, The Musical performs at West End Live, in Trafalgar Square. On Monday, 23 June, KT Tunstall appears in concert at the Royal Albert Hall. Other events in the week include “The World of Jane Austen: A Cinematic Celebration,” a film series at the Chiswick Cinema. Audiences attending performances in “Clueless Week” can also win awards for Best Dressed. For more information, visit CluelessOnStage.com/clueless-week.

Written by the movie’s original writer-director, Amy Heckerling, and featuring new music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall (“Suddenly I See”, “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree”) with lyrics by Grammy Award-winner Glenn Slater (Sister Act the Musical, Tangled) and choreography by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day), Clueless, The Musical is directed by the acclaimed Rachel Kavanaugh (Chichester Festival Theatre, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).

