CHRISTMAS AT BACKYARD CINEMA Returning to London in November

This winter, Backyard Cinema will return to London with a new immersive and enchanting Christmas experience. Running from 26 November to 31 December, Christmas at Backyard Cinema will transform a Victorian warehouse on Tanner Street, London Bridge—Backyard’s most central London location to date—into a breathtaking Enchanted Forest: a hidden world of festive magic just moments from Borough Market, Maltby Street, and Tower Bridge.

Backyard Cinema is famed for transforming iconic spaces into extraordinary experiences. Audiences will be transported through an enchanted winter forest, where live performers, festive cabaret, and secret theatrical moments will be discovered for an hour before the film even starts. Across three atmospheric rooms, audiences will encounter live music, spontaneous performances, and festive themed bars in a fully free-roaming setting.

In the Christmas Cabaret Room, enjoy upbeat live music, high-energy table service & performances of classic Christmas hits, performed by live musicians and singers. From there, guests step into The Enchanted Forest, a spellbinding indoor winter setting filled with trees, 20 tonnes of real bark underfoot, surprise performances, and a secret cosy cabin tucked deep in the woods. Finally, audiences are led in a carol-singing procession to The Forest Cinema, a bark-filled retro-style theatre where it snows before every screening.

This year’s film line-up features beloved Christmas favourites, including Elf, Home Alone, Love Actually, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Holiday, The Muppet Christmas Carol, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street, The Grinch, and It’s a Wonderful Life.

Christmas at Backyard Cinema

26 November – 31 December 2025*

(Closed Christmas Day & Boxing Day)

Show times: 12pm, 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, 8pm Daily

Run time: Approx 2hr 40mins (depending on film length)

49 Tanner St, London SE1 3PL

About Backyard Cinema

What once started as a passion project in its founders’ very own back garden, Backyard Cinema has now grown to be one of the leading alternative cinema experiences in the UK. After nearly a decade of reinventing what it means to watch a movie and having now screened to over half a million customers, the team continues to look for ways to wow audiences and offer more than just the movies.