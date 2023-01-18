Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CHARACTER BUILDING EXPERIENCE Comes To The Museum Of Comedy And Vault Festival

Guests include: Bec Hill, Paul Foxcroft, Joz Norris, Vicky Hawley, Jon Gracy, Bennet Kavanagh, Ben Clover, Sam See, Richard Soames and Ken Cheng.

Jan. 18, 2023  

After sell-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, the interactive roleplaying comedy game show Character Building Experience is coming to London, with dates at the Museum of Comedy on 26 January and 23 February and the Vault Festival on 28 January, 11 & 25 February and 11 March.

Created and hosted by comedian, actor and writer Sasha Ellen, Character Building Experience is a unique Dungeons and Dragons-style mini-adventure with improvised songs, left-field thinking and questionable choices.

A professional Dungeon Master IRL, Sasha puts comedians through their paces, raising the bar for their improvisational skills and helping them to discover bravery - or cowardice - they didn't know they had.

From heisting a bank to fight a money monster, to fulfilling an ancient prophesy that a great warrior will die at the hand of an incompetent fool, comics bumble their way through epic adventures trying to avoid a humiliating death.

Suitable for experts, novices and the uninitiated but curious.

