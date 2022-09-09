Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

When tragedy hits, a 20-something year old Mara is forced to start over and confront the present, herself, and a world - all completely unfamiliar to her.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Bullet Theatre to Present THIS MIGHTY STRANGER by Helen Iley This Month

Bullet Theatre will present a new, original and (belated) coming-of-age tale starring Eloise Westwood and Florence Dobson, from upcoming Writer/Director, Helen Iley.

"...and if all else perished, and he were annihilated, the universe would turn to a mighty strange"

Emily Bronte, Wuthering Heights

A coming of age when the character is, very much, 'of age'. When tragedy hits, a 20-something year old Mara is forced to start over and confront the present, herself, and a world - all completely unfamiliar to her.

Founded by three women, Bullet Theatre is a London & Bristol-based company who seek to boldly and unashamedly explore the experience of being a woman. Following the success of their debut, Arts Council funded production of FREAK, which enjoyed 5* sell-out runs in Bristol and the Edinburgh Fringe, they are excited to bring this touching new piece to its first audience.

Performing at The Clapham Fringe, Bread Roses Theatre on September - 29th at 9pm & 30th at 5pm.

Tickets can be found at - https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195898®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.claphamfringe.com%2Fthis-mighty-stranger.html?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


