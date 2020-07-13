Brighton Open Air Theatre Will Re-Open July 25 With Variety Show BOAT UNLOCKED

Article Pixel Jul. 13, 2020  
Brighton Open Air Theatre Will Re-Open July 25 With Variety Show BOAT UNLOCKED

Brighton Open Air Theatre is set to reopen on July 25, opening with variety show BOAT Unlocked!

The show will be a celebration of local artists to reopen BOAT following lockdown!

The lineup is as follows:

2pm - Compered by Boogaloo Stu, featuring:

McGoozer acoustic music
This Is My Theatre scenes from plays interspersed with songs
Project Female all-female dance troupe
Charlotte Glasson Band jazz and latin music

6pm - Compered by Flick Ferdinando, featuring:

Bad Mutha Covers groovy cover songs
Voodoo Vaudeville aerial circus
Gin Palace Productions scenes and songs from the 50s
Rhianna McGreevey acoustic music
Suspiciously Elvis crowd-pleasing Elvis hits

All tickets admit 1 and are priced differently to allow a choice based on what you can afford to donate. All proceeds are split between BOAT and the artists.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/event/boat-unlocked/.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
  • CST LiveOnline! Presents COMEDY FUN With Abbott & Costello and Burns & Allen
  • 3rd Act Theatre Company to Present DRUNK CLASSICS: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DRUNK Fundraising Tour
  • QUIZ: Attend the Winter's Ball to Find Out Which Hamilton Star Will Be Your Date!