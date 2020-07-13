Brighton Open Air Theatre Will Re-Open July 25 With Variety Show BOAT UNLOCKED
Brighton Open Air Theatre is set to reopen on July 25, opening with variety show BOAT Unlocked!
The show will be a celebration of local artists to reopen BOAT following lockdown!
The lineup is as follows:
2pm - Compered by Boogaloo Stu, featuring:
McGoozer acoustic music
This Is My Theatre scenes from plays interspersed with songs
Project Female all-female dance troupe
Charlotte Glasson Band jazz and latin music
6pm - Compered by Flick Ferdinando, featuring:
Bad Mutha Covers groovy cover songs
Voodoo Vaudeville aerial circus
Gin Palace Productions scenes and songs from the 50s
Rhianna McGreevey acoustic music
Suspiciously Elvis crowd-pleasing Elvis hits
All tickets admit 1 and are priced differently to allow a choice based on what you can afford to donate. All proceeds are split between BOAT and the artists.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/event/boat-unlocked/.