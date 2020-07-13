Brighton Open Air Theatre Will Re-Open July 25 With Variety Show BOAT UNLOCKED

Brighton Open Air Theatre is set to reopen on July 25, opening with variety show BOAT Unlocked!

The show will be a celebration of local artists to reopen BOAT following lockdown!

The lineup is as follows:

2pm - Compered by Boogaloo Stu, featuring:

McGoozer acoustic music

This Is My Theatre scenes from plays interspersed with songs

Project Female all-female dance troupe

Charlotte Glasson Band jazz and latin music

6pm - Compered by Flick Ferdinando, featuring:

Bad Mutha Covers groovy cover songs

Voodoo Vaudeville aerial circus

Gin Palace Productions scenes and songs from the 50s

Rhianna McGreevey acoustic music

Suspiciously Elvis crowd-pleasing Elvis hits

All tickets admit 1 and are priced differently to allow a choice based on what you can afford to donate. All proceeds are split between BOAT and the artists.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.brightonopenairtheatre.co.uk/event/boat-unlocked/.

