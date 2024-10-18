Bradley Riches, Amber Davies & Claudia Kariuki Join Scott Alan Live At Cadogan Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bradley Riches (Heartstopper, Babies The Musical), Amber Davies (Back to the Future, Pretty Woman) and Claudia Kariuki (Six, Sister Act) will join Amy di Bartolemeo (The Devil Wears Prada, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, We Will Rock You, Bat Out of Hell), Oliver Tompsett (Kinky Boots, Wicked, Guys and Dolls), and Stuart Matthew Price (The Rocky Horror Show, Parade, Dear World) as guest vocalists for internationally acclaimed songwriter SCOTT ALAN live at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 10 November 2024 at 6.30PM. Tickets are on sale at www.fw-live.com and www.cadoganhall.com

Scott Alan is an internationally acclaimed songwriter who has worked with some of the brightest stars of theatre, TV, film and recording. Some of those artists include Grammy Award winning Pentatonix, Grammy nominated artist Jane Monheit, Westlife's Mark Feehily, Taylor Dayne, Tony Award winning artists Sutton Foster, Adriane Lenox, Randy Graff, Frances Ruffelle, Lea Salonga, film and TV stars Tracie Thoms, Patina Miller, Katie Stevens, Mark Feehily, Cheyenne Jackson, Megan Hilty, Samantha Barks, Jeremy Jordan and reality stars Sam Bailey, Collabro, Diana DeGarmo and Christina Marie, among others.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release six further albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding On To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan and Lifeline.

Alan has toured the world, selling out concerts in New York City, Japan, London, Holland, Germany, San Francisco, Boston, Los Angeles, Australia & various cities in South and North America. His compositions have also been featured on American Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, Entertainment Tonight, HBO, MTV, VH1 and various other programs. In addition to songwriting, Scott teaches piano and vocal to students at the Scott Alan Studio in St. Petersburg, Florida as well as virtually all over the world.

Alan continues to tour and just released his new album Nothing More, a collection of songs written for his daughter, Alex Vivian, featuring Gay and Transgender fathers.

Scott said “Returning to London after so many years away feels like coming home. I can't wait to return with some of my favourite people, in my favourite city, celebrating the 15 year anniversary of “Dreaming Wide Awake.” To have my dear friend Darren Bell, whom I met at my first UK concert in 2008, and Fourth Wall Live produce this night feels like a giant hug.”

Fourth Wall Live (FWL) is an award-winning entertainment company specializing in concert productions.

In 2024, Doctor Who returned to the stage for the first time in over 30 years, thanks to a collaboration between FWL, AEG, and Big Finish at Cadogan Hall. That same year, FWL brought the UK premiere of Something Rotten, starring Jason Manford, to Theatre Royal Drury Lane, followed by a production of Oklahoma! featuring Phil Dunster and Zizi Strallen. In 2025, FWL will present Patti LuPone in a sold-out concert at the Coliseum.

The summer of 2023 saw FWL stage full orchestral gala concerts of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita and Love Never Dies at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, both receiving nominations for “Best Concert Event” at the WhatsOnStage Awards, with Love Never Dies taking the award. Academy Award and BAFTA winner Ariana DeBose headlined a sold-out concert at the London Palladium, and Alan Cumming embarked on his UK tour of Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age in early 2024.

Breaking box office records in 2022, FWL's Bonnie & Clyde The Musical concert at Drury Lane, starring Jeremy Jordan, sold out in under six minutes. That year also featured Jordan's solo show and a special full orchestral performance by six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald at the London Palladium, with her show airing to acclaim on PBS in May 2024.

FWL is known for regularly bringing Broadway stars to the UK, with past concerts featuring Chita Rivera, Keala Settle, Stephanie J Block, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, Megan Hilty, Alex Newell, Caissie Levy, and Jeremy Jordan. The company has also showcased UK talent such as Hannah Waddingham, Michael Ball, and Matt Cardle, while notable productions have included The Light Princess, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Zorro The Musical.

