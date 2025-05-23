Boy George and More to Join JOHN CAMERON MITCHELL LIVE IN LONDON

Marking 25 years since the London premiere of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, John Cameron Mitchell will present a one-night-only celebration of his career and of the cult classic that rocked the foundations of music theatre forever, with the help of longtime Hedwig collaborators Justin Craig (Music Director of Stereophonic) and Shannon Conley (former lead singer of the tribute band Lez Zeppelin).



The two-time Tony Award-winning star of stage and screen will take to the West End stage for the very first time on Tuesday 8 July at the Adelphi Theatre. He’ll be joined by a host of incredible special guests including Boy George, Divina de Campo, Michael Cerveris, Nakhane, Martin Tomlinson, Mason Alexander Park and Charlotte Hatherley.



This special performance will feature the beloved Hedwig anthems written by Stephen Trask, selections from Mitchell’s former and upcoming projects and deep cut classics from his acclaimed show celebrating of the music of David Bowie, Queen Bitch.



Expect the unexpected – from the glittering glam that rocked him as a boy living in early 70’s Scotland, to gut-punching ballads spanning Off-Broadway, Broadway, Hollywood and beyond — as Mitchell opens his heart and history to the city that first embraced Hedwig a quarter-century ago.

