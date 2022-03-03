After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, there are five survivors stranded on a lifeboat - a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, a Royal Bengal tiger, and a sixteen year-old boy named Pi. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive? Book your tickets now and find out!

Based on one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction - winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide - and featuring breath-taking puppetry and state-of-the-art visuals, Life of Pi is a universally acclaimed, smash hit adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

Long after the curtain falls, "Life of Pi will make you believe in the power of theatre" (The Times).

Book London Theatre Week tickets to Life of Pi

Valid Monday - Friday & Sunday perf. from 2 Mar - 26 May 22

(Excl. Saturday perf.)

Monday - Thursday

Tickdets at £25, £35, £45 or £55

Friday, Sunday & all perf. 4 Apr - 1 Apr

Tickets at £45, £55