Book London Theatre Week Tickets Now For THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

You all know the classic whodunnit story, there has been a murder at a country manor and an inspector is set on the case to find who the culprit is. However, when this plot is given to the accident-prone thespians, The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, everything that can go wrong... does!

The actors and crew battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

Do you ever find out who murdered Charles Haversham? You'll have to see for yourself!

Now blundering through its eighth catastrophic year at London's Duchess Theatre, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG is guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter.

Book The Play That Goes Wrong tickets in London Theatre Week

Tickets at £15, £25, £35 or £45

Valid Tuesday to Friday evenings & both Sunday performances until 1 May 2022

(Excl. Saturday perf. & 10 Apr matinee to 147 Apr matinee (inclusive))

Book by 13 March 2022