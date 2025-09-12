Bob Geldof To Receive Lifetime Achievement Award At The Sky Arts Awards 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sky has announced that Bob Geldof will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Sky Arts Awards, recognizing his extraordinary impact as a musician, activist, and cultural figure. The ceremony, hosted by Bill Bailey, will air on Sky Arts, Freeview, and streaming service NOW on September 16.

Geldof will also perform live with The Boomtown Rats in what promises to be one of the night’s standout moments. Rising to fame as the outspoken frontman of the band, Geldof became a defining voice of the 1970s punk era before co-creating Band Aid and the landmark Live Aid concerts, which forever changed the relationship between music and global activism. With a career spanning music, business, and philanthropy, he remains one of the most iconic cultural figures of his generation.

Phil Edgar-Jones OBE, Executive Director, Unscripted Originals, Sky, said: “The Sky Arts Awards are all about shining a light on the breadth of creativity, talent and ambition that make the UK and Ireland's arts scene so extraordinary. Honouring Bob Geldof feels especially fitting, not only for his contribution to music but for the way he's harnessed creativity to change the world.”

The ceremony will also feature a wide-ranging lineup of performances across music, poetry, and dance. Soul singer Nyah Grace, poet Vanessa Kisuule, and rock vocalist Ailis MacKay will open the show, while The Royal Ballet and Opera will join forces for Wayne McGregor's Morgan, performed by Francesca Hayward, Cesar Corrales, and soprano Soraya Mafi. Additional highlights include saxophonist and spoken word artist Soweto Kinch with hip hop dancer Kofi Mingo, and a rousing finale from ska-pop legends Madness. Further special guests will be announced during the broadcast.