Billy Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union Theatre

The event takes place at The Union Theatre on Sunday 19thMarch kicking off at 7:30pm.

Mar. 02, 2023  

West End stars unite for a light hearted evening of (horror) stories and performances from the roles they almost ended up playing - sadly is didn't go their way - but they can live out their fantasy of booking that role for one night only!

Cast: Abel Law (Les Miserables), Aoife Clesham (Fiver), Billy Nevers (&Juliet), Brandon Gale (Heathers), Britt Lenting (The Phantom Of The Opera), Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress), Jackie Pulford (Elegies For Angels, Punks and Raging Queens), Jade Marvin (Six), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Heathers), Josh St. Clair (Frozen), Katharine Pearson (Heathers), Li Ying Ue (Cabaret), Luke Yates (Frozen), May Tether (Heathers), Michael Mather (But I'm A Cheeleader), Miracle Chance (Heathers), Nicholas McLean (Wicked), Pearce Barron (Grease), Rebecca Gilliland (Wicked) and Rebecca Ridout (The Phantom Of The Opera)

They will be joined by a four piece band under the musical direction of Flynn Sturgeon (Roles We'll Never Play, Cabaret, 42 Balloons)

Very limited tickets available for this one so you better be quick!

