Bill Ward To Play Hugo/loco Chanelle In EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the award-winning feel good musical sensation, is pleased to announce that TV and stage actor, Bill Ward, will take on the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 1 July 2019 for a limited season.

Bill Ward said:

I'm delighted to be joining the cast of Everybody's Talking About Jamie. It's a wonderful story, genuinely heart-warming with some cracking tunes, and an awful lot of fun. I'm particularly looking forward to finding my inner Loco Chanelle, and stepping into one of the biggest pairs of stilettoes I've ever seen.

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said:

Hugo/Loco Chanelle is a terrific part which has attracted fantastic performers. We are delighted to welcome tv and stage star, Bill Ward, who will bring his own sparkle to the role currently played by Roy Haylock/Bianca Del Rio and before that, Shane Richie.

Bill Ward is an award-winning television and stage actor who is best known for playing Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street and James Burton in Emmerdale. Bill has been nominated five times for a British Soap Award and has won twice for Best Exit and Storyline.

Bill's theatre credits include Legally Blonde (UK Tour), The Hairy Ape (Southwark Playhouse), Viva Forever (West End) and Million Dollar Quartet (West End).

Bill will join current cast members: Layton Williams (Jamie New), Faye Tozer (Miss Hedge), Alex Anstey (Laika Virgin), Luke Baker (Dean Paxton), Courtney Bowman (Fatimah), Marvyn Charles (Swing), Marlon G Day (Dad), Momar Diagne, Zahra Jones (Becca), James Gillan (Tray Sophisticay), Ryan Hughes (Mickey), Daniel Jacob (Sandra Bollock), Melissa Jacques, Emily Kenwright (Vicki), Sejal Keshwala (Ray), Luke Latchman (Sayid), Jordan Laviniere (Cy), Rebecca McKinnis (Margaret New), Harriet Payne (Bex), Rachel Price (Swing), Sabrina Sandhu (Pritti Pasha), Biancha Szynal (Swing), Adam Taylor (Swing) and Ziggy Tyler Taylor (Levi).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Watch the Everybody's Talking About Jamie trailer here.





