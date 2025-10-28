Beverley Knight Becomes First Ever Patron Of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced acclaimed singer and theatre actress Beverley Knight as its first ever official Patron, marking a new chapter in the theatre's history of performance, community engagement, and charitable work.

As one of the region's most respected and recognisable stage talents, Beverley has enjoyed a distinguished career across theatre, television, and music. Her appointment reflects Wolverhampton Grand Theatre's ongoing commitment to celebrating excellence in the performing arts while strengthening its community and charitable outreach.

Beverley's new role as Patron will see her actively support the theatre's charitable trust, with an emphasis on education and artist development initiatives. She will also serve as an ambassador for the theatre's artistic vision.

Karen Smallwood, CEO of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Beverley Knight as our first-ever Patron. Beverley's exceptional contribution to British theatre and her deep passion for Wolverhampton makes her the perfect ambassador for everything we stand for. Her passion for performance and her belief in the transformative power of the arts will inspire future generations and help us reach even more people through our charitable work.”

Speaking about her appointment, Beverley said, “It's an incredible honour to become the first Patron of Wolverhampton Grand Theatre — a venue that I made my first stage appearance and more recently in Marie & Rosetta.

I am excited to support the wonderful community projects, like the Memory Café and help nurture the next generation of performers and audiences.”

Founded in 1894, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre continues to thrive as one of the UK's leading regional theatres, presenting world-class productions while maintaining a strong commitment to education, inclusion, and local partnerships.