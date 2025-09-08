Ben Caplan, Tam Williams & More Join SUNNY AFTERNOON Tour; Full Cast Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sonia Friedman Productions and ATG Productions have just announced the full company for the 2025/2026 UK tour of the multi Olivier Award-winning hit musical SUNNY AFTERNOON opening at the Manchester Palace Theatre on 11 October 2025.

As previously announced, Danny Horn will play ‘Ray Davies’, Oliver Hoare ‘Dave Davies’, Harry Curley ‘Peter Quaife’ and Zakarie Stokes ‘Mick Avory’, forming the iconic band, The Kinks. Returning from the original Hampstead Theatre and West End companies are Ben Caplan as ‘Eddie Kassner’ and Tam Williams as ‘Grenville Collins’ and, from the original UK Tour are Victoria Anderson as ‘Gwen’, Deryn Edwards as ‘Mrs. Davies’, Joseph Richardson as ‘Robert Wace’, Lisa Wright as ‘Rasa’ and James Hudson. The company is completed by Alicia Ally, Morgan Burgess, James Chisholm, Phil Corbitt, Alasdair Craig, Dominic Gee-Burch, Kristian Jacobs, Robin Johnson, Sorrel Jordan, Jada Langley, Timothy Roberts, Georgiana Wainwright-Jones and Emily Whitby-Samways.

Producer Sonia Friedman said today, “From the very first workshop we produced, when I heard that incredible music played live in the room, I knew I had to produce this show. The songs don’t just get under your skin – they live in your veins, they stay with you forever. Paired with such honest, powerful storytelling, Sunny Afternoon became one of the most unforgettable theatre experiences of my life. To see it go on to win multiple Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, was simply extraordinary – but what really matters to me is that the spirit of The Kinks’ music and their story still connects so deeply with audiences today. I’ve missed this show, so I’m beyond thrilled that it’s back on the road, giving new generations the chance to experience – or relive – the sheer joy, energy and heart of Sunny Afternoon. Huge congratulations to the brilliant company keeping its spirit alive.”

Ray Davies added, “We’ve assembled a fantastic company to retell our story and look forward to seeing them breathe new life into the production on tour. I hope SUNNY AFTERNOON will be a much-needed tonic for people.”

SUNNY AFTERNOON celebrates the raw energy, passion and timeless sound of one of Britain’s most iconic bands, THE KINKS. Charting the euphoric highs and agonising lows, it tells their story through an incredible back catalogue of chart-toppers, including “You Really Got Me,” “Lola,” and “All Day and All of the Night.”

SUNNY AFTERNOON was the recipient of four Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical and Outstanding Achievement in Music for Ray Davies

Set against the backdrop of Britain on the cusp of the rebellious '60s, SUNNY AFTERNOON is an exhilarating and moving celebration of the music, life, and the band that changed it all.

Following a sell-out run at Hampstead Theatre, SUNNY AFTERNOON opened to critical acclaim at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End where it ran for two years ahead of its sensational sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland throughout 2016/17.

SUNNY AFTERNOON has music and lyrics by Ray Davies with a book by Joe Penhall and original story by Ray Davies. It is directed by Edward Hall and designed by Miriam Buether with choreography by Adam Cooper. Lighting design is by Rick Fisher with sound design by Matt McKenzie and musical supervision by Elliott Ware. Musical and vocal adaptations are by Ray Davies and Elliott Ware based on original Kinks’ recordings. Casting is by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion & Natalie Gallacher Casting. Hair, wigs and make up are by Carole Hancock. Associate direction is by Christopher Chase Carter, associate set design by William Fricker, associate costume design by Deborah Andrews, associate lighting design by Eric Watkins and associate sound design by Ken Hampton.