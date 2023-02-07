Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Becks Turner & G&T Theatre Present MELONADE At Vault Festival 2023

A rigged and raucous game show about dyslexia and the education system playing at Vault Festival

Feb. 07, 2023  
Becks Turner & G&T Theatre Present MELONADE At Vault Festival 2023

If 1 in 10 people in the UK have some form of dyslexia, and 80% of students are going undiagnosed in schools, how many kids are being cheated out of a proper education? This juicy game-show puts our education system to the test and asks why neurodiversity is so often branded as a weakness, when it could be our biggest strength! Melonade is a fun, fierce and full-of-glitter show that tears apart the legacy of Conservative MP, Michael Gove's laughable education policies and celebrates the fact that no two brains are the same.

Becks is dyslexic, dyspraxic and has dyscalculia. She struggled throughout her time in education and as a result, this impacted her self-esteem. Meloande was born out of a need to start a conversation about neurodiversity and the education system.

Melonade addresses the issue of the arts being labelled as 'soft subjects' and how creative learning is crucial to the development of students' education. This show has resonated with a large variety of artists such as Silent Faces, Matt Tedford (Maggie Thatcher Queen of Soho) and fellow neurodiverse artist, Vijay Patel who have all helped Becks in the development of Melonade.

G&T Theatre is a duo act from two theatre makers, Adam Gregory and Becks Turner. They work to create interactive, cabaret style, game theatre. Their work is political and socially engaged, using comedy and silliness to make serious points.

Melonade was presented as a work-in-progress at Camden People's Theatre to a sell out audience as part of Sprint Festival 2018. Melonade has been performed at several scratch nights such as Xnthony's Werk in Progress at The Glory and Live Art Club at VFD. With snippets being shown at Duckie (RVT) and All Points East In The Community. Melonade was programmed to preview at Vault Festival in March 2020, but due to the pandemic was cancelled. Part of Vault's Lost Week, the show was to return for Vault Festival 2022 and is finally taking the stage at Vault Festival 2023.

Melonade

Company G&T Theatre

Venue Vault Festival, Leake St, London SE1 7NN

Date Tue 14 - Fr 17 Mar 2023

Time 20.00

Duration 1 hour

Event link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223557®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvaultfestival.com%2Fevents%2Fmelonade%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




New Crowd-Funded Show About 90s Rave Culture Comes to Leeds Playhouse Photo
New Crowd-Funded Show About 90s Rave Culture Comes to Leeds Playhouse
Lovers of classic house, rave culture and acid house have joined forces to fund the development of Better Days, a new one-man show at Leeds Playhouse on 3-4 March as part of a UK tour.
Final Shows Announced and On Sale Today For Weston Studio Spring Season Photo
Final Shows Announced and On Sale Today For Weston Studio Spring Season
Bristol Old Vic has announced the final shows of The Weston Studio's spring season are on sale now. This is a packed-to-the-rafters programme, bringing a wild mix of theatre-makers from across the spectrum straight to the Studio floor. And with the new multibuy offer, people can see more for less this season.
André Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UK Photo
André Rieu Will Embark on Live Concert Tour in the UK
Violin superstar André Rieu will bring his stunning live show to the UK and Ireland this April and May. André has brought classical music closer to millions of people all over the world and made the waltz an international sensation.
THE SAD CLUB Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month Photo
THE SAD CLUB Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre This Month
A dynamic mix of live music, bold new writing and comedy exploring what it's like growing up in the 2020s – and how it's not too different from our universal experiences of being teenagers – can be seen at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next week.

More Hot Stories For You


Miracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS at The Other Palace This MonthMiracle Chance, Ellis Kirk & More to Join HEATHERS at The Other Palace This Month
February 7, 2023

Heathers the Musical, will be ushering in a new cast from 21st February at The Other Palace, with the show now booking until 3 September 2023.
Camden People's Theatre Announces Spring Season Including Frankie Thompson, Brian Mullin, and MoreCamden People's Theatre Announces Spring Season Including Frankie Thompson, Brian Mullin, and More
February 7, 2023

Camden People's Theatre presents a season of refreshing, inventive and bold works this Spring, featuring their flagship festival of brand new, unexpected performance, SPRINT and a roll-call of the most exciting and well-respected names in fringe theatre.
TREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in OctoberTREASON THE MUSICAL Will Release a Concert Album Ahead of Global Premiere in October
February 7, 2023

Treason the Musical will ignite this year with an album, recorded from last year's Theatre Royal Drury Lane concert, and finish with a 'bang' in October with the global premiere of the fully staged production of Treason.
NEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley ParkNEWSIES Extends Until 30 July at Troubadour Wembley Park
February 7, 2023

The producers of Disney’s NEWSIES have announced a new booking period at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre due to overwhelming demand. NEWSIES will now run through to Sunday 30 July 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now.
Hackney Showroom Welcomes Six New TrusteesHackney Showroom Welcomes Six New Trustees
February 7, 2023

Hackney Showroom has welcomed six new people to its Board of Trustees to support their aims of producing outstanding live performance, fostering the careers of experimental theatre artists and creating a home where locals and artists can thrive.
share