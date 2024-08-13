Barrett Wilbert Weed Concert Cancelled at the London Palladium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barrett Wilbert Weed's concert at the London Palladium, which was set for September 1, has been cancelled.

"The Promoters have taken the decision to cancel this event," reads a statement from the show's producers. "All ticket holders will be fully refunded from their point of purchase. The Promoters would like to offer their sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause."

There is no rescheduled date or further information available at this time.

About Barret Wilbert Weed

Barrett Wilbert Weed is best known for originating the roles of 'Janis Sarkisian' in the Broadway production of "Mean Girls," and 'Veronica Sawyer' in "Heathers: The Musical," for which she earned Best Lead Actress Drama Desk and Lucille Lortel Award nominations. Barrett was given a Helen Hayes Award for her portrayal of 'Sally Bowles' in the Signature Theatre's production of "Cabaret." Additional theatre credits include "Found" at the Atlantic Theatre Company, and the 2012 Off-Broadway revival of "Bare."

On television, Barrett recurred in Edward Burns' EPIX series "Bridge and Tunnel," and can be seen in CBS' "Blue Bloods," HBO's "Crashing," "Helluva Boss," and the independent series, "Swipe Monster."

She received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Elon University.

