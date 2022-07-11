Barlow And Bear's THE UNOFFICIAL BRIDGERTON MUSICAL Album To Get Orchestral European Premiere At Royal Albert Hall

GRAMMY Award-winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have confirmed a one-night-only concert event at the Royal Albert Hall, performing songs from their Unofficial Bridgerton Musical album with an orchestra for the first time in Europe.

The concert on 20 September, which will see the pair accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra, is the latest highlight in a remarkable success story that developed from a Tik-Tok video into a GRAMMY-winning concept album and then a series of celebrated live shows.

Lucy Noble, Artistic Director of the Royal Albert Hall, said: "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical is nothing short of a phenomenon, and we're so delighted to welcome Abigail, Emily and a host of special guests to the Hall for the first orchestral performance of these catchy, funny, beautiful songs anywhere in Europe."

Barlow & Bear became a viral sensation after developing the album live on social media in real time, with lead vocals by Barlow and orchestration, production and additional vocals by Bear. Since its release, the record has reached #1 on the iTunes U.S. Pop charts and been streamed more than 45 million times. It made history as the first ever album originating on TikTok to win a GRAMMY for "Best Musical Theater Album". In doing so, the duo also became the youngest winners in the category's history and were the only two women of the 28 nominees this year.

Barlow and Bear said: "We are so thrilled for The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical album to make its orchestral European premiere at the Royal Albert Hall. When we began this journey, we had no idea how much this music would resonate with so many people. Being able to perform our work at such an iconic venue is a dream come true, and we can't wait to see you all there."

The pair will be joined on stage by additional special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday at www.royalalberthall.com, with a pre-sale for the venue's Friends and Patrons from 10am on Wednesday.