BWW Video: THE ILLUSIONISTS Talk All Things Magic

The Illusionists - Direct From Broadway, will return to London's West End this summer with a brand new show from 6 July to 1 September at the Shaftesbury Theatre. Watch an interview with the cast below!

The all-star line-up will see audiences wowed by The Showman James More, The Unforgettable Enzo, The Manipulator Yu Ho-Jin, The Futurist Adam Trent, The Mentalist Chris Cox, The Trickster Paul Dabek, and The Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin.

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body sat down to chat with James, Yu and Paul to talk about the show's return to the West End and to find out what inspired them to get into magic.

Plus, the trio shared some live magic tricks!



