BWW Video: Go Backstage With ON YOUR FEET! Star Christie Prades

BroadwayWorld UK reporter Jamie Body got to conga his way backstage to interview On Your Feet! star Christie Prades. Watch the video below!

Christie Prades plays musical icon Gloria Estefan in On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, which is playing at the London Coliseum until Saturday, 31 August.

The cast took to the stage at this weekend's West End Live - you can see their performance here.

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true love story of Emilio and Gloria. It charts their journey from its origins in Cuba, onto the streets of Miami and finally to international superstardom, and features some of the most iconic pops songs of the era, including 'Rhythm is Gonna Get You', 'Conga', 'Get On Your Feet', 'Don't Want To Lose You Now' and '1-2-3'.

The show is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and book by Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman).

BOOK YOUR TICKETS HERE





Related Articles