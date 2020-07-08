BWW TV: Watch The Trailer For TURN UP LONDON - A Concert Supporting The Black Lives Matter Movement

Theatrical superstars Sharon D. Clarke, Noma Dumezweni, Clive Rowe, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Johnnie Fiore, Brenda Edwards, Zaris-Angel Hator, Aisha Jawando, Norm Lewis, Brittney Johnson, Brandi Chavonne Massey, and Joe Aaron Reid today join the line-up for TURN UP, a live stream supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The fundraising event - in aid of The Bail Project, The Okra Project, The Black Curriculum and UK Black Pride - will stream on 10-12 July at 7.30pm. The performance streamed on 12 July will be captioned.

Tickets cost £10 for one show, or you can watch all three nights for £25. All profit (after streaming costs and applicable taxes) will be split between those four charities, and are available now from club11.london/turn

TURN UP creative director Nicole Raquel Dennis said: "TURN UP is something that we've needed in London for a long time. Black voices need to be heard and celebrated now and forever. Hopefully, this will be the start of many more celebrations to come."

Fellow creative director Ryan Carter added: "We've seen a much-needed sense of change sweeping across our industry in recent weeks, and with that comes a wave of excitement that real change is coming. We're taking ownership of how our voices are used, and most importantly, who they are used for. This is an event with Black people leading the creative direction and production of the show. The age of Black performers only being invited for their vocal riff or niche casting is over, and I for one couldn't be more excited about it!"

The Bail Project is a national nonprofit organisation that pays bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence.

The Okra Project is a collective that seeks to address the global crisis faced by Black Trans people by bringing home-cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals and resources to Black Trans People wherever they can reach them.

The Black Curriculum is a social enterprise founded in 2019 by young people to address the lack of Black British history in the UK Curriculum. They believe that by delivering arts-focused Black history programmes, providing teacher training and campaigning through mobilising young people, they can facilitate social change.

UK Black Pride is Europe's largest celebration for African, Asian, Middle Eastern, Latin American and Caribbean-Heritage LGBTQ people.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories