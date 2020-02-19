BWW TV: Watch Interviews With The West End Cast of HAIRSPRAY

Can you hear the bells? If you can, it's because Hairspray is making its West End return in April at the London Coliseum. Watch video interviews with the cast below!

The show sees the Michael Ball reprise his performance as Edna Turnblad, a role that previously won him an Olivier Award. Joining him in Hairspray wedded bliss will be Paul Merton, making his West End Musical debut in the role of Wilbur Turnblad.

Playing the iconic Tracy Turnblad is Lizzie Bea, who told us that she feels incredibly lucky to be performing as the leading lady in the show, having previously felt like it wouldn't return to the West End in time for her to don the infamous 60s wig.

Marisha Wallace is swapping Waitress duties for Motormouth Maybelle. Wallace has previously received rave reviews for her portrayal of Effie in Dreamgirls, and, judging by her performance at the launch event (which you can watch here), she's going to be bringing down the house once again!

And playing the baddie of the show is Rita Simmons, who is returning to the West End for the first time since playing Miss Hedge in Everybody's Talking About Jamie to take on the role of Velma Von Tussle.

Check out our interview with the cast below, as they discuss the show, which songs they're looking forward to the most, and the most challenging aspects of the show to perform...





Related Articles