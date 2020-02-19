BWW TV: Watch Lizzie Bea and Marisha Wallace Perform Songs From HAIRSPRAY

You can't stop the beat! Hairspray is coming back to the West End, and to celebrate this exciting return, two of the show's cast members performed numbers from the show. Watch the video below!

Playing the iconic role of Tracy Turnblad is Lizzie Bea. Lizzie recently performed in the UK Tour of Kinky Boots and has just returned from Atlanta, appearing in the world premiere production of Becoming Nancy. Lizzie performed the opening number of "Good Morning Baltimore" at the Hairspray launch event.

Stepping into the shoes of Motormouth Maybelle is Marisha Wallace. No stranger to the West End, Marisha was most recently seen at the Waitress diner playing the role of Becky, and brought down the house playing Effie in Dreamgirls. She performed the tear-jerking number "I Know Where I've Been" at the launch event.

The London Coliseum cast also includes Olivier Award winner Michael Ball, who returns to play Edna Turnblad for a second time, Paul Merton (who makes his West End musical debut in the show) as Wilbur Turnblad, and Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle.

Set in 1960s Baltimore, Hairspray is the story of Tracy Turnblad, who's got big hair and big dreams. She longs to dance on her favourite TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin, and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo. Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!

From the original award-winning creative team of director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and featuring the infectiously feel-good songs 'Good Morning Baltimore', 'You Can't Stop the Beat' and 'Big, Blonde and Beautiful', this inspirational, fun-loving and fabulously uplifting musical sensation is back and bigger than ever.





