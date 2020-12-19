BWW Review: THE NUTCRACKER, Bolshoi Ballet in Cinemas

For those lucky enough to be living under restrictions where you can still visit your local cinema, you can still catch one of the most festive theatrical events of the season; the Bolshoi Ballet's The Nutcracker, which is screening in selected cinemas on December 20. Of all the many versions of this ballet, the Bolshoi's is undoubtably one of the most traditional.

This ballet has been danced for over 100 years by the company and this particular version by Yuri Grigorovich has been seen since 1966. A simple and very charming narrative; Marie dreams of meeting the Prince and falling in love in Act I, then in Act II they are united in happiness and then she wakes with a vision of her future and the Nutcracker Doll waiting for her.

First soloist Margarita Shrayner dances the main role of Marie with great sweetness and lightness in her movement. There is a definite journey in her role from child to woman which is very moving and her transformation in the Sugar Plum Fairy is delicate and incredibly precise, danced almost completely on pointe.

Shrayner is partnered to perfection by Principal Semyon Chudin who dances The Nutcracker Prince. Chudin is an incredibly elegant dancer, with huge strength and power to his jumps. He lifts Shrayner overhead as though she is weightless. The choreography is technically very demanding, with Marie and the Prince performing multiple jetés, fouettés, and pirouettes flawlessly.

Denis Savin's Drosselmeyer is a mixture of sinister magic and comical fun. All of the dancers who portrayed the Dolls are excellent, but Yanina Parienko and Nikita Kapustin were particularly energetic in the Russian dance. The traditional Arabian dance is substituted for an Indian dance. It is performed very well by Yulia Skvortsova and Anton Savichev, particularly with an elegance to their flexed feet, but the choreography lacks the sensuality usually evoked by the music.

The corps de ballet is incredibly precise and elegant in both the Dance of the Snowflakes and the Waltz of the Flowers. The co-ordination is as perfect as you would expect from the Bolshoi and these ensemble pieces are the highlight of the production.

Simon Virsaladze's production design is magical, with a surprising use of darker colours such as black, silver and red in contrast to the usual glittering palette. The Dolls' costumes in a range of bright colours are a striking contrast. The ballet is beautifully lit by Mikhail Sokolov with dramatic spotlights and falling snow used in several very dark scenes to great effect.

The Orchestra of the State Academic Bolshoi Ballet is conducted with a great lightness of touch by Pavel Klinichev. He brings out all the delicacy and romance of Tchaikovsky's incredible score.

For many, a performance of The Nutcracker is the very essence of Christmas. If you are able to access this version this year, it is a joyful, magical and incredibly elegant experience.

Bolshoi Ballet's The Nutcracker is in selected cinemas on December 20

Photo Credit: Damir Yusupov