BWW Review: THE NIGHT LARRY KRAMER KISSED ME, New Wimbledon Theatre

Larry Kramer's autobiographical masterpiece The Normal Heart recently enjoyed critical acclaim at The National Theatre. It therefore feels timely that David Drake's play, which deals with similar themes, finds its way back to the London stage for the first time since 1994. The one man shows marks the stage debut for Outlander's John Bell.

We are taken through nine separate stories, beginning on the night of the Stonewall Riots and on the sixth birthday of our unnamed protagonist. Bell tells us of his introduction to theatre with a production of West Side Story. We learn of his first kiss, his arrival in New York, his experience at Pride and of course his introduction to The Normal Heart. We also learn of the many who lost their lives because of HIV.

Seamlessly switching between different ages, the actor should be praised for ensuring our attention is undivided and never dips. There's a lot to take in and absorb and spectators would be forgiven for feeling somewhat disoriented at times - thanks to the shifts between the light-hearted and the more moving. The 'Why I go to the gym' sequence is laughter inducing, yet moments later we are forced to question the US Government's handling of the AIDS crisis.

David Shields provides a simple set, consisting of candles and various other light sources. These come into prominence during the more poignant moments. The small studio at Wimbledon lends itself well to a play such as this, with Bell commanding the stage and captivating us throughout the one hour fifteen run time. The performer exhibits excellent physical acting in addition to a natural flair for storytelling. It's a memorable performance which showcases his array of skills and abilities.

This is a heartfelt, provocative, and honest play which deals with its subjects sympathetically. Despite its age, director Steven Dexter allow it to feel timely, accessible, and pertinent. Bell offers a towering, tour-de-force performance in this must-see production.