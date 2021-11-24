BWW Review: MANOR, National Theatre

A heavy storm prompts a group of strangers to take refuge in a dilapidated manor, but they soon learn that they might not be as safe as they imagined. Joining Lady Diana (Nancy Carroll) in her home is far-right extremist Ted (Shaun Evans), his partner Ruth (Amy Forrest) and a host of other individuals, each with their own motives and agendas.

Moira Buffini's new play is directed by her sister Fiona and marks their first collaboration at the National in almost 20 years. With themes including the climate crisis, racism and misogyny, the playwright skilfully incorporates a great deal of comedy, which ensures things never get too heavy. That said, there is perhaps too much to digest here, with the script's sparse subject matter rendering the pace clunky at times. The text would undoubtedly benefit from an edit.

Fortunately, the impressive and engaging ensemble, headed by Carroll and Evans, elevates proceedings with the cast delivering determined energy. One could argue the characters are a little too thinly drawn, serving as ciphers for their author's ideas more than well-rounded people we can fully invest in. Plot is also secondary to theme with relatively little in terms of story, which leaves us feeling somewhat short-changed.

Lez Brotherston offers a memorable set design, although as with its themes, there is often too much going on and we subsequently don't know quite where to cast our focus.

Ambitious and well-intentioned, Manor is a mixed bag. While thought-provoking, it ultimately feels too meandering and unsure of what it wants to be - dramatic thriller or comical satire. It's a shame because there is the blueprint for a unique and insightful play buried beneath a script saturated in convolution.

Manor is at The National Theatre until 1 January

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan