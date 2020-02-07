BWW Review: JOE ICONIS LIVE, The Other Palace



Currently in London overseeing the London transfer of his Broadway musical Be More Chill, composer Joe Iconis took to the stage last night at the Other Palace with Joe Iconis Live: a charming and authentic collection of his best-loved work. And boy, did he deliver.



In a stripped-back and intimate setting, Iconis transported the audience on a journey through his back catalogue, peppered with humorous anecdotes from his career in theatre.

Iconis is that rare breed of composer who manages to walk the fine line between style and substance perfectly. Songs such as "Helen's in Skin Flicks Now", "Broadway Here I Come!" and "Run Away From You" are so laugh-out-loud funny that you almost fail to notice how inventive and skilful they are in terms of lyrics and composition.

While clearly a master of great comedy songs, Iconis proved he isn't simply a one-trick pony. Two pieces from his new show The Unauthorised Hunter S. Thompson Musical (currently under development), about the journalist and author of Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, were a surprising departure from the rest of the set list. Both songs seemed to encompass a musical style which was more nuanced and considered than his usual upbeat, lighthearted approach.

Ever the self-deprecating showman, Iconis confessed to the audience that he was a little under the weather following his recent show at Lincoln Center in New York - and that his voice may "give out at any moment". He needn't have worried: his vulnerability and exquisite comedic timing helped deliver his witty, alternative songs with ease.

A truly original composer with much to say and to contribute to the tapestry of new musical theatre, Joe Iconis is undoubtedly one to watch.

Joe Iconis Live was at The Other Palace on 6 February. Be More Chill is at The Other Palace 12 February-3 May

