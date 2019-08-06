BWW Review: GRIEF ENCOUNTER, Moors Bar Theatre

Two friends get together and discuss their relationship with death. From saying goodbye to the older people in their lives to being faced with the loss of a close friend gone too soon, mourning is a universal experience.

They take a biting look at how each individual approaches the subject, sharing their interactions with weird therapists and analysing the need for validation of one's pain. After a rocky, nervous start Joshua Chandos and Emily Collier dive deep into coping mechanisms infused with dark humour.

Their conversations tackle anything from being unable to be prepared for the last laugh with their friend - even when they knew they would inevitably see them die - to addressing the hierarchy of grief. Their digressions - sometimes natural, sometimes slightly forced - lighten the mood and brighten the matter in silly Millennial style.

Chandos and Collier present an honest account of dealing with expected and unexpected demise with aplomb and candour, not shying away from recounting the outbursts of sorrow either. The brevity of Grief Encounter is crucial and acts as a glimpse into heartache without dragging the issue around.

The piece accepts and justifies its inconclusiveness with the nature of the material. They leave it open, involving the audience in taking a minute to gather their thoughts and remember their loved ones by writing a message on a board in remembrance. It's a healing encounter, uniting and refreshing in its spirit.





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories