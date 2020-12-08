BWW Review: CONSTELLA'S 'CONNECTING STARS' CHRISTMAS GALA, online streaming

As theatre companies across the world struggle to survive this uniquely-challenging year, opera-ballet company Constella recognised both the isolation in care homes and artists' own struggles to survive. In response, they launched the wonderful initiative 'Connecting Stars', which provides free, one-to-one virtual performances to care home residents.

To date, thanks to donations from Arts Council England, Sir Willard White and the public, the company has delivered over 150 performances, reaching nearly 2,000 care home residents across the UK. As part of their ongoing fundraising work, they have put together an eclectic Christmas gala so they can continue this incredible endeavour.

Filmed in Studio Wayne McGregor, the gala begins with a mixture of performances as diverse as accordion-playing through to 'Habanera' from Bizet's Carmen, all introduced by Leo Geyer's ringmaster, a character taken from Constella's circus-themed production Sideshows. There are some entertaining performances, but it feels a little like a random collection of pieces, rather than a coherent assembly.

The opening 'The Bearded Lady' from Sideshows itself is an odd choice to begin a Christmas gala; a rather sad lament by singer Rachel Maby and dancer and choreographer Jaered Glavin. Things are cheered by wonderful performances from talented violinist Philippa Mo and harpist Olivia Jageurs', who showcase a trio of duets, including a delicate and moving rendition of Bach's 'Sonata in E Major'.

Tenor Robin Bailey shows lovely warmth and tone singing 'Maria' from West Side Story, as well as a seductive and enticing 'Habanera' from Felicity Buckland as Carmen from Bizet's opera.

The second act moves to a more festive tone, with Handel's 'He shall feed His flock' from the formidable Messiah, which also features an eye-catching ballet duet. This is followed by three excerpts from Nutcracker. 'Trepak', or the Russian Dance, is amusingly performed by a seemingly inebriated Matthew Petty.

The Arabian Dance is danced with great musicality by Alice Oakley-Jones, who follows with 'Waltz of the Snowflakes' alongside Matthew Perry in pyjamas. The synchronicity in the dancing is a little lacking, but accompanied by the beautiful treble chorus, sung by Jenny Begley, Felicity Buckland and Rachel Maby, this section of the show feels suitably Christmassy.

There is a lot of talent on display from the dancers, singers, choreographers and arrangers. All musicians are very accomplished, with special mention going to Olivia Jageurs' nuanced harp and Mike Newman's well-balanced cello. Leo Geyer's conducting is precise and displays both heart and structure.

It is a pity that the screening does not feature any diverse camera angles. Using just one static wide shot of the studio, along with stark bright lights and a lack of many discernible costumes, make the gala feel more like a filmed rehearsal, albeit an accomplished one. However, this should not detract from the ability of the performers and the incredible cause they are raising funds for. With so many good causes needing your donations this year, this one is sure to touch your heart.

Constella's 'Connecting Stars' Christmas Gala is available to stream from December 8

Photo Credit: Musicarta Media

