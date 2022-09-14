BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER Returns To The Turbine in October

Back by popular demand, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, which won audiences over with its charm and heart-warming story during its first run in February is back! Casting is yet to be announced, but expect catchy songs, lots of cheers and undeniable fun.

Paul Taylor-Mills & Bill Kenwright, in association with Adam Bialow, by special arrangement with LIONSGATE are pleased to bring back, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, book and lyrics by Bill Augustin and music by Andrew Abrams, based on the LIONSGATE motion picture, directed and story by Jamie Babbit and screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson. First presented as part of MTFestUK 2019, the musical saw its first full staging at The Turbine Theatre earlier this year and is now back this autumn!

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is the story of Megan, an all-American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life.

That is, until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her packing to 'True Directions,' a rehabilitation camp to set her straight. It is at this camp, under the strict tutelage of headmistress Mary Brown that Megan meets Graham, a sexy tomboy who shows her exactly what her 'true direction' is. Hilarious, irreverent and full of heart, But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical is a quirky coming-of-age comedy about sexual awakening and self-realization.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, Turbine Theatre said "Today is a big day for The Turbine Theatre. As we prepare for the West End transfer of My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do) to the Garrick Theatre, we keep our foot on the gas at our Battersea base to ensure we remain a vital voice in the development of new work in the UK.

Today we unveil the return of But I'm a Cheerleader: The Musical at The Turbine Theatre. We had an incredible sell-out season earlier this year and learnt a huge amount about the show we're creating and indeed its audience. We're committed to creating the best possible version of the show and are thrilled to have an opportunity to present it again this Autumn."

But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical, has book and lyrics by Bill Augustin, music by Andrew Abrams and direction by Tania Azevedo. It will run at The Turbine Theatre from 7 October - 27 November, with a Gala Night on 11 October.



Bill Augustin (Book & Lyrics) lives in New York City where he attended NYU and the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop. He met Andrew Abrams at BMI where they developed Cheerleader, which went on to be part of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop and NY Musical Theatre Festival. Bill produced the award-winning short documentary "Marie's Crisis", about NYC's legendary piano bar, which is currently being developed into a feature length doc. Other projects in various stages of development include the screenplays Gay WingMan and Ghostlight and pilot Living History (written with PJ Griffith) and the plays X / Y and The Wrong Son.

Andrew Abrams (Music) received his Master of Arts in Musical Theatre Writing from Goldsmiths-University of London in 2012 and is a graduate of the Advanced BMI Musical Theater Writing workshop in NYC. Some of his musicals include Some Snap, Delilah, The Death and Life of Mary Shelley and numerous standalone songs. He has also worked in London, Off-Broadway, regionally and on tour in the U.S. as a professional musical director, director, conductor, and Equity actor. He currently serves as Artistic Director of Capital City Theatre, an Equity Theatre Company in Madison, WI, where he will be premiering his newest musical Shining in Misery: A King-Size Parody in February, 2023.

Tania Azevedo (Director) is a theatre maker, director and dramaturg who graduated from Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, the King's Head Theatre and Royal Opera House's Opera Directors Training Programme led by Katie Mitchell. She is the co-founder of award-winning Play Pen Productions and she's currently Resident Director on & JULIET (West End).

She received an Off-West-End Award nomination for Best Director for the London run and international tour of the new musical Paper Hearts and recently was Assistant Director on Heathers the Musical for the West End and on tour. She specialises in development of new work and has been part of the UK's leading New Musical Theatre festivals, including BEAM, From Page to Stage and MTFest.

Adam Bialow (Producer) Producer and Lionsgate Consultant, is a consultant for United Kingdom and United States entertainment companies and previously held executive positions with Lionsgate and Shine International, the sales and distribution arm of Shine Group, known for such programs as MasterChef and The Biggest Loser, (previously a 21st Century Fox company), in the areas of theatrical stage productions and business and legal affairs. His consulting for Lionsgate in the area of theatrical stage productions previously included Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story on Stage (West End, North American and U.K. Tours and other productions worldwide). Since 2015, Adam has also been an Executive Producer of the British Academy Britannia Awards telecast and from 2015 to 2021, he was a member-elected Board Member, Board of Directors, British Academy of Film and Television Arts, Los Angeles until he termed out. He has produced earlier workshops of But I'm a Cheerleader: The Musical and has been involved with and championing the musical since its participation in NY Musical Theatre Festival.

LIONSGATE (Producer) Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide. www.Lionsgate.com

Paul Taylor-Mills is the Artistic Director of both The Other Palace Theatre and The Turbine Theatre at The Battersea Power Station, London. He has worked as Advisory Producer to Andrew Lloyd Webber and The Really Useful Group.

Recent credits include: At the Turbine Theatre - My Night with Reg, My Son's A Queer, But What Can You Do, MTFestUK 2021, Cinderella: The Socially Distanced Ball, Hair (part of the Turbine on the Jetty Season), Torch Song, High Fidelity and Cat In The Hat.

Elsewhere, Heathers the Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and The Other Palace (winner of the WhatsOnStage Best New Musical Award) and currently on national tour, Murder For Two at the Watermill Theatre and The Other Palace, The Wild Party at The Other Palace, European Premiere of Disney's Peter and the Starcatcher at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton, Side Show at Southwark Playhouse, The Last Five Years at the St. James Theatre (winner of the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production) End of The Rainbow on UK Tour, In The Heights at Kings Cross Theatre and Southwark Playhouse (winner of three Olivier Awards), Casa Valentina at Southwark Playhouse, Carrie The Musical at Southwark Playhouse (winner of The WhatsOnStage Off West End Award), and Associate Producer on The Importance of Being Earnest starring David Suchet on UK Tour and the Vaudeville Theatre.