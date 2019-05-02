BRAINIAC LIVE Will Play A West End Summer Season

Brainiac Live! has announced that the show that laughs in the face of science is coming to London's West End for a strictly limited season from 31 July to 1 September 2019. Tickets for Brainiac Live! are on sale today from the Garrick Theatre Box Office.



Based on the much loved, popular science entertainment TV show, the live show is a breathless, fun and fact-filled exploration of the weird and wonderful world of science, that through a series of high energy experiments delves fearlessly, and perhaps a little foolishly, into the mysteries of science. Expect exploding dustbins, supercharged spinning chairs and the ultimate Airzooka challenge!



Since 2008 Brainiac Live! has played to packed houses across the UK, blowing the minds of hundreds of thousands of children and their families. Headlining top sciences festivals as well performing in theatres across the globe, the live show has thrilled fans of all ages.



Andy Joyce, Number 1 Brainiac and director of the show said: "After performing the show across the UK and everywhere from Abu Dhabi to Australia, we are so excited about bringing the show back to the heart of London at the Garrick Theatre. I can't wait to see the amazement on the children's faces, when they see our daredevil experiments but remember DON'T DO THIS AT HOME!"



Tickets now on sale via www.BrainiacLiveLondon.com / 0330 333 4811.





