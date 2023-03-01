BLACK AND GIFTED - a New Exhibition of Material From the Riverside Studios Archive to Run This Spring

2023 marks the 45th Anniversary of Riverside Studios being established as an arts centre, and its 40th Anniversary as a charity. Creative Director Rachel Tackley, Executive Director Tony Lankester, Projects Manager Daniel Thurman and the whole team have announced details of a new exhibition that will run at the West London venue from Monday 13 March - Sunday 16 April: BLACK AND GIFTED is the first large-scale exhibition of material from Riverside's archive collection, curated by Creative Associate Reuben Esson-Parkes.

Inspired by a conversation with writer and musician Benjamin Zephaniah, who recalled that Riverside Studios became a 'home from home' for young Black theatre and dance practitioners (predominantly artists with African Caribbean heritage) in the 1980s, Esson-Parkes was given access to the venue's archive. There he found a wealth of photographs capturing the variety of work made and presented by Black artists at Riverside in the late 1970s and 80s.

From ground-breaking companies such as the Black Theatre Co-operative, Talawa and Dance Theatre of Harlem to legendary figures including Norman Beaton, Yvonne Brewster, Mona Hammond and Lenny Henry, this selection of photographs and posters convey the ambitions and achievements of Black theatre, dance and music practitioners working at Riverside Studios at that time.

Reuben Esson-Parkes said, "Whilst looking through the archive I, I found a gold mine of photos going back almost 40 years, photos featuring a wealth of black artists and performers, many of whom are now very well-known names across tv, cinema and theatre.

What I see in many of the photos is young black and gifted artists who utilised and benefited from the platform that Riverside Studios provided in its unique and special way in being a creative hub and connecting, embracing and presenting Talent."

The sense of excitement, hope and endless creativity is evident in these photos.

The exhibition will be striking, alive and nostalgic. In the photos I see young black men and women with dreams and a desire to perform and be heard. For many of those featured in the photos they were able to see those dreams come to fruition by having successful careers within the arts. Riverside Studios gave them a voice and a platform. I want to look back and celebrate this."

The exhibition will have a programme of events running alongside, with full details to be announced.

This exhibition is part of a wider project to preserve and promote the rich heritage of Riverside Studios, supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Full digitisation of the archive is underway, with further details to be announced.

