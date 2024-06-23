BAT OUT OF HELL Tour to Return in 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At West End Live, star Glenn Adamson announced Bat Out of Hell will tour again starting in 2025.

“I’m thrilled to announce that on Monday 24 June, the musical goes on sale, with a few exciting new tweaks," said Adamson.

“We’ll kick off at the Edinburgh Playhouse on Monday 6 January, before embarking on a massive national tour.

Adamson also announced that he will be joined by “amazing Katie Tonkinson, along with iconic rock legends Rob Fowler and Sharon Sexton.”

No further information has been revealed.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. 16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: "Bat Out of Hell."

