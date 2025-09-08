BACK TO THE FUTURE Will Launch UK Tour in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lead producer Colin Ingram, together with Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale, the creators of the Back To The Future film trilogy, just announced the first ever UK tour of the multi award-winning BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical, opening at the Bristol Hippodrome from Thursday 8 October 2026 to Saturday 21 November 2026.

The tour will also visit the Edinburgh Playhouse (2 December 2026 – 2 January 2027), Liverpool Empire (12 January – 6 February 2027), Milton Keynes Theatre (9 – 27 February 2027), Sunderland Empire (13 April – 8 May 2027) and Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (8 June – 3 July 2027), with further tour dates and casting to be announced.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical continues to run in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre, entering its 5th year in London, having broken box office records at the venue, and been seen by over 2 million people. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical is also a global success, with productions currently running in North America, Japan and on Royal Caribbean Cruises, with Australian and German productions to follow. The show has been seen by over 4 million people worldwide so far.

“I’m so delighted that the DeLorean will be travelling 88 mph to all the main theatre cities in the UK so that we can bring this heartfelt spectacle of a show to those who haven’t seen it in the West End or want to see it again. Great Scott! Audiences are going to have such a fun and thrilling ride in a show which will tour in all its glory and be one of the biggest sets to come out on the road” said Lead Producer Colin Ingram.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Chris Bailey (choreography), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown – this year marks the 40th anniversary of the film’s release. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram.

BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL UK TOUR – 2026/ 2027 LISTINGS

THURSDAY 8 OCTOBER – SATURDAY 21 NOVEMBER 2026

BRISTOL HIPPODROME

ON SALE SOON

WEDNESDAY 2 DECEMBER 2026 – SATURDAY 2 JANUARY 2027

EDINBURGH PLAYHOUSE

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 12 JANUARY – SATURDAY 6 FEBRUARY 2027

LIVERPOOL EMPIRE

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 9 – SATURDAY 27 FEBRUARY 2027

MILTON KEYNES THEATRE

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 13 APRIL – SATURDAY 8 MAY 2027

SUNDERLAND EMPIRE

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 8 JUNE – SATURDAY 3 JULY 2027

MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON

ON SALE SOON

FURTHER VENUES TO BE ANNOUNCED