BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Extends Performances in London

Oct. 20, 2023

 BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will extend to 21 July 2024 at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End. Tickets are on sale now.

The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical had its opening night in London on Monday 13 September 2021 and performances began on Broadway on 30 June with the official opening taking place on 3 August 2023. The musical also has further plans to rollout internationally.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical currently stars Cory English as ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’ and Ben Joyce as ‘Marty McFly’, with Sarah Goggin as ‘Lorraine Baines’, Oliver Nicholas as ‘George McFly’, Jay Perry as ‘Goldie Wilson’, Jordan Pearson as ‘Biff Tannen’, Sophie Naglik as ‘Jennifer Parker’, Lee Ormsby as ‘Strickland’, Rhodri Watkins as ‘Dave McFly’, Patricia Wilkins as ‘Linda McFly’, Elliott Evans as Alternate ‘Marty McFly’ and Stephen Leask as Alternate ‘Doctor Emmett Brown’. Also in the cast are Ella Beaumont, Alexander Day, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Sia Dauda, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Louis Quinn, Grace Swaby-Moore, Georgia Tapp, Alexandra Wright and Tavio Wright

The Original Cast Recording, released on Sony Music’s Masterworks Broadway label, is now available and has had over 3 million streams. It features the new music by multi-Grammy Award-winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode. 

Sony Masterworks Broadway are today releasing a new Deluxe Edition of the Original Cast Recording both digitally and as a 2-CD set. The new Deluxe Edition includes 13 never-before-heard demos, alternate and early versions of many of the show’s major numbers, most performed by Glen Ballard himself.

In July 2023, a brand new behind-the-scenes book documenting the creation of the stage show, Creating Back to the Future the Musical by Michael Klastorin, was released worldwide, published by abrams&chronicle books.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, four WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical, and the Broadway World Award for Best New Musical. The productions in London and Manchester have so far been seen by 1.2 million people and the musical has broken box office records at the Adelphi Theatre.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock ‘n’ roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown.  But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today’s money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Robert L. Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.





2023 Regional Awards


