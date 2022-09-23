Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Award Winning Comic Jordan Gray Comes to the London Palladium Next Month

The performance is 28 October.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 23, 2022  
Award Winning Comic Jordan Gray Comes to the London Palladium Next Month

After 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan Gray took her brand-new show "Is it a Bird" to the Edinburgh Fringe this August. To call her show a runaway hit, does not do justice to the enormous buzz the show created. Suddenly Jordan is one of the UK's most exciting and celebrated comics. And for good reason.

Her new show Is It a Bird? brings together her love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and far beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. The UK's hottest comedian takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman; it's big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun.

Although having only started in comedy in 2017, Jordan's Comedy Central web series Transaction has been acquired for TV development by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. In 2021, Diva Magazine named her one of the "Top 10 Game-changing Women in UK media". Under the stage name Tall Dark Friend, Jordan recorded and released 7 albums, touring Europe several times and racking up numerous awards for her work, including WINNER - Artist of the Decade: Panic Awards (2018), WINNER - Special Recognition Award, Best Original Song, Best Original Artist: National Entertainment Awards (2015-2018)


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Photos: In Rehearsal For TOSCA At English National OperaPhotos: In Rehearsal For TOSCA At English National Opera
September 22, 2022

Opening the 2022/23 Season at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera (ENO) presents Puccini’s much-loved thriller, Tosca. Receiving its UK premiere, this staging was last seen at The Finnish National Opera in 2018. See photos from inside rehearsal!
Theatre503 Announces Six World PremieresTheatre503 Announces Six World Premieres
September 22, 2022

Theatre503 has announced its programme until June 2023, featuring six world premieres by outstanding debut playwrights. Two brand new Theatre503 productions open alongside co-productions with emerging and established theatre companies and producers, including plays by writers discovered through the Theatre503 International Playwriting Award and 503Five alumni, plus 503Studio Masterclasses.
Julia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns To The Stage For Festive Seasons In London, Coventry And LeedsJulia Donaldson's STICK MAN Returns To The Stage For Festive Seasons In London, Coventry And Leeds
September 22, 2022

Stick Man will leave the family tree this Autumn/Winter and return to the stage for festive seasons in London, Coventry and Leeds!
New Production of MISS SAIGON Comes to Sheffield Theatres in 2023 With Joanna AmpilNew Production of MISS SAIGON Comes to Sheffield Theatres in 2023 With Joanna Ampil
September 22, 2022

Sheffield Theatres will present a new production of Miss Saigon by special arrangement with Cameron Mackintosh, marking the first regional non-replica production of Boublil and Schönberg's hit musical retelling of Madame Butterfly set during the Vietnam war.
WICKED Will Welcome Back Mark Curry as The WizardWICKED Will Welcome Back Mark Curry as The Wizard
September 22, 2022

WICKED will welcome back Mark Curry as 'The Wizard' from Tuesday 18 October 2022. Gary Wilmot will play his final performance as 'The Wizard' at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Sunday 16 October 2022.