Award Winning Comic Jordan Gray Comes to the London Palladium Next Month

After 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan Gray took her brand-new show "Is it a Bird" to the Edinburgh Fringe this August. To call her show a runaway hit, does not do justice to the enormous buzz the show created. Suddenly Jordan is one of the UK's most exciting and celebrated comics. And for good reason.

Her new show Is It a Bird? brings together her love of superheroes, her strong Essex roots, and her life as a transgender woman in an hour of raucous comedy that resonates within and far beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. The UK's hottest comedian takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman; it's big, silly, witty, sexy, and fun.

Although having only started in comedy in 2017, Jordan's Comedy Central web series Transaction has been acquired for TV development by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. In 2021, Diva Magazine named her one of the "Top 10 Game-changing Women in UK media". Under the stage name Tall Dark Friend, Jordan recorded and released 7 albums, touring Europe several times and racking up numerous awards for her work, including WINNER - Artist of the Decade: Panic Awards (2018), WINNER - Special Recognition Award, Best Original Song, Best Original Artist: National Entertainment Awards (2015-2018)