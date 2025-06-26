Astrid Harris and Jenny O'Leary Join TITANIQUE in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New cast members are joining the Olivier Award Winning West End musical Titanique. From Tuesday 15 July, Astrid Harris will take over the role of Céline Dion. Astrid has been performing as Celine to great acclaim in the French production of the show and now joins the West End company following Lauren Drew’s Olivier Award-nominated performance in the role. From Tuesday 22 July, Jenny O’Leary (We Will Rock You) will begin performances as Molly Brown, having also performed the role in the production in Paris. Jenny takes over as maternity cover for Charlotte Wakefield.

Astrid and Jenny join the rest of the cast on the West End’s ship of dreams: Luke Bayer as Jack, Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, Richard Carson as Cal, Hiba Elchikhe as Rose, Carl Mullaney as Ruth, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as The Iceberg, Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan and Rodney Vubya as on-stage background vocalists, as well as offstage understudies Freddie King and Caitlin Tipping.

Tickets to Titanique are currently booking until Sunday 4 January 2026.

When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning blockbuster film Titanic, you get Titanique, off Broadway’s most award-winning splash hit that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical musical fantasia.

Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalogue. Sailing on fierce powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as My Heart Will Go On, All by Myself and To Love you More – backed by a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart and campy chaos. See you aboard the Ship of Dreams, girlfriends!



Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique celebrated its Off-Broadway premiere in June 2022 at Asylum Theater, starring the musical’s co-authors Mindelle and Rousouli as Céline Dion and Jack Dawson. After several sold-out extensions, the musical transferred to the Daryl Roth Theatre on 20 November 2022 where it continues to play until 29 June 2025.

As well as New York and London, the musical comedy just concluded a twice-extended engagement in Sydney, Australia and is currently playing in Paris until 6 July. The first additional US Production is a critically acclaimed smash-hit, running in Chicago until 13 July.

Titanique is directed by Tye Blue and choreographed by Ellenore Scott. Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas James Connell, Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; and Lighting Design is by Paige Seber; and Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

In addition to its recent Olivier Award wins, Titanique won seven major awards during the 2022/23 theatre season, including three Lucille Lortel Awards, the Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, Las Culturistas’ Culture Award for Best Indoor Performance and two Dorian Awards.

Comments

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...