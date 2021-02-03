Applications for London Theatre Runway's Spring Term Are Now Open!

London Theatre Runway is a non-competitive studio for professional performers. It offers performers the chance to reconnect to the industry, build their confidence and enhance their skills every weekend at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre.



We caught up with a group of London Theatre Runway members to find out more about them and the programme!



Find out more here: www.londontheatrerunway.com/join-ltr

Name: Emily Scott

Credits: Beauty & The Beast (UK Productions), Hairspray (The Gaiety, Portsmouth), One More Time (Piccadilly Theatre)

LTR Programme: 10 Weekend Programme

"...the following Wednesday I was in the room auditioning for a West End show"

What was the highlight of your first 10 weekends at London Theatre Runway?

Meeting and working with incredible casting directors and creatives. I had a workshop with a top casting director at LTR on Sunday and the following Wednesday I was in the room auditioning for a West End show with them that I wouldn't have been seen for before. Another highlight is building stamina and confidence. With everything that the last year has thrown at performers it's been a perfect chance to train consistently in a completely safe environment.

Name: Laura Bird

Credits: Grease (Royal Caribbean Productions), Christmas Spectacular (Thursford), An Evening with Sir Tim Rice (Belinda King Productions)

LTR Programme: 10 Weekend Programme



"Imagine a flexible, affordable drama school for professional performers"

What is London Theatre Runway?

Imagine a flexible, affordable drama school for professional performers that allows you the time to earn a living during the week and where everyone who walks through the door is driven and supportive. Instead of perhaps one or two 'big' industry names leading a class each term, you're working with multiple iconic performers, directors, musical directors, casting directors & choreographers in each day that you attend. It's a supportive family of like-minded people who want to train hard.

Name: Jonathan Stevens

Credits: National Gilbert & Sullivan Opera Co. (National Tour), Potter's Resort 2020

LTR Programme: 10 Weekend Programme



"After what was a rocky 2020, I definitely gained my confidence back at LTR"

What do you feel you have gained from joining London Theatre Runway?

After what was a rocky 2020, I definitely gained my confidence back at LTR. It's such a safe, supportive environment in which I felt I could make mistakes and try new things without fear of judgement from anyone else. It helped me to get motivated once more and feel reconnected with the industry.

Name: Nancy Harris

Credits: 2020 Graduate

LTR Programme: 10 Weekend Programme

"I have gained an understanding of what casting directors, musical directors and choreographers want to see when you walk into the room"

What inspired you to join London Theatre Runway?

The main reason I wanted to join LTR was to meet a range of creatives from the Musical Theatre Industry. From these workshops I have gained an understanding of what casting directors, musical directors and choreographers want to see when you walk into the room. This 10 weekend programme has definitely prepared me for when the industry opens up and auditions start.



Name: Liam Buckland

Credits: Cats (International Tour)

LTR Programme: 10 Weekend Programme

"I have found a strong passion for acting which I never had before"

What have you gained from joining London Theatre Runway?

An incredible amount of knowledge about technique, not just in dance but in my singing too. I have found a strong passion for acting which I never had before. The last year has been so tough physically and mentally, to be back dancing in an actual studio is the best therapy. My knowledge on how to approach an audition has also changed after having received constructive feedback from some of the industry's top casting directors.

Name: Katie Archer

Credits: 2020 Graduate

LTR Programme: 5 Weekend Programme

"Attending these weekends in the midst of what is going on in the world is the biggest breath of fresh air"

Can you tell us about a masterclass at London Theatre Runway that you particularly loved?

It would have to be the masterclass held by Alistair David. The workshop entailed learning his West End choreography from the routine of 'Show People' from the musical Curtains. This was one of the first weekends that I attended and to be back in the studio learning a musical theatre routine from such inspirational people was extremely special. Attending these weekends in the midst of what is going on in the world is the biggest breath of fresh air.

Name: Bethany Kate

Credits: Matilda The Musical (Cambridge Theatre), Cats (Royal Caribbean)

LTR Programme: 10 Weekend Programme

"She's someone I'd love to be working with one day"

What was the most memorable masterclass for you so far?

Tara Wilkinson's acting masterclass in which we did script work from Come From Away. Learning a script and performing it off book within 3 days was a daunting challenge and one that, as a less confident actor, felt like an impossible task. She was so supportive in the room and gave such constructive feedback, I walked away feeling as though I shouldn't be scared of acting anymore. She's someone I'd love to be working with one day.

Name: Georgina Young

Credits: Meinschiff Tui Cruises, Radio Caroline (Italian Tour), Pinocchio Pantomime (Bigfoot Productions)

LTR Programme: 5 Weekend Programme

"I'm always coming away with better technique"

Do you have a favourite class at London Theatre Runway, if so which?

This is a hard choice, but I would say the singing lessons with either Mathew Samer or Leo Munby have been my favourite. The lessons have a comforting atmosphere that allow you to let loose and sing. I'm always coming away with better technique and some amazing song suggestions that encourage me through the rest of the week.

Name: Etheria Chan

Credits: Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Spanish Tour), La Verbena de la Paloma (Teatro de La Zarzuela)

LTR Programme: 5 Weekend Programme

"We laughed, we cried and we re-invented ourselves after that class, it was an unique experience"

Can you tell us about a masterclass that was particularly memorable for you?

Hands down the acting masterclass with Nikolai Foster (Artistic Director of Leicester Curve). He brought out the vulnerability in all of us that day and we learnt so much not only about monologues but ourselves and each other. We laughed, we cried and we re-invented ourselves after that class, it was an unique experience. I also really love every tutor/instructor in the programme, they are encouraging, helpful and generous.

Name: Maddy Cameron

Credits: Christmas Spectacular (Tickled Pink Productions)

LTR Programme: 5 Weekend Programme

"We always learn a hard-core, full-out routine"

Do you have a favourite class at London Theatre Runway?

I absolutely love all the classes, particularly Technical Jazz with Genevieve Nicole and ballet with Charise Renouf. But choosing just one, it would have to be Jane McMurtrie's Musical Theatre Jazz class on a Sunday. We always learn a hard-core, full-out routine that is guaranteed to leave me beaming!

Name: Rhianna Jones

Credits: 2020 Graduate

LTR Programme: 10 Weekend Programme

"The most memorable masterclass for me was Carrie-Anne Ingrouille with the Hamilton workshop"

Was there a masterclass that was particularly memorable for you?

The most memorable masterclass for me was Carrie-Anne Ingrouille with the Hamilton workshop. She was so positive and inspiring to learn from and I just loved every second of it and felt so elated afterwards.