Applications Now Open for BBC Young Composer 2023

Applications are now open for BBC Young Composer 2023, the biennial competition for music-makers aged 12 to 18 that aims to discover, nurture and showcase composers of the future.

The BBC wants to hear from young composers of all technical abilities, musical backgrounds and styles from across the UK. Applicants are required to submit their entry online, using any instruments and method of composing they wish, by 4pm on Monday 3 July 2023.

Entries will be judged in three categories: Lower Junior (age 12-14), Upper Junior (age 15-16) and Senior (age 17-18). All compositions will be judged anonymously by a panel of musicians and industry experts, including composers Shiva Feshareki and Gavin Higgins, and will be assessed on their compositional idea, creativity and originality.

The winning composers are given the opportunity to participate in a tailored development programme. They will work with a mentor composer on a project with members of the BBC Concert Orchestra, which will culminate in a live performance or broadcast opportunity. Recent alumni have enjoyed major commissions across the BBC Proms, BBC Radio 3, BBC Radio 4 and with the BBC Concert Orchestra. Last year, for the first time ever, there was a BBC Young Composer Prom, with six commissioned pieces from the 2021 competition winners.

David Pickard, Director of BBC Proms says: "There is musical talent in every corner of the UK and the BBC is proud to offer the opportunity for 12-18 year olds to develop their composing skills with us. Whether you consider yourself a composer or not, if you create your own original music, and are bursting with creativity, originality, and potential, then we want to hear from you."

Since its inception in 1998, BBC Young Composer has offered a platform for hundreds of young composers from across the UK to further their artistic and professional ambitions. The scheme has launched countless musical careers, with many of today's leading composers counted in the outstanding list of BBC Young Composer alumni, including Shiva Feshareki, Kate Whitley, Alissa Firsova, Mark Simpson, Tom Harrold, and Duncan Ward.

The full judging panel for BBC Young Composer 2023 will be announced in due course.

The competition opens on Thursday 2 March and will close at 4pm on Monday 3 July 2023. Please visit bbc.co.uk/youngcomposer to submit an entry, find the Rules and Terms & Conditions of the competition and details of how to enter.

The details of the winners will be announced on the BBC Young Composer website by Tuesday 19 September 2023.

Image Credit: BBC