Antony Costa Returns to MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY

Björn Ulvaeus' Mamma Mia! the Party, has announced the new cast for 2025/26, alongside the return of British popstar Antony Costa in the role of Nikos.

Costa, best known as a member of the BRIT Award-winning British boyband Blue, will return to star in the experience until 4 September 2025. He will be joined by a new cast, including Marianne Benedict (Matilda) as Kate (at certain performances), Paola Fareri (The Lion King) as Konstantina, Natalie Winsor (A Midsummer Night's Dream, UK tour) as Debbie, Rebecca Stenhouse (Grease, UK tour) as Nina, Cameron Gabriel (Becoming Nancy, Birmingham Rep) as Ruben/Swing, Stuart MacIver (Wicked) as Robin/Swing, and Nathan Shaw (White Rose) as Carlos/Swing. From 19 June, they join existing cast members Kimberly Powell as Kate (at certain performances), Henryk Firth as Adam, Oscar Balmaseda as Host/Fernando, Dawn Spence as Grandma, Allie Ho Chee (at certain performances) and Rosie Rowlands (at certain performances) as Bella, Kelly Aaron as Sue/Swing, Claudia Bradley as Loretta/Swing, Deschenes Graham as Joyce/Swing, along with the musicians John Donovan, Flo Blue, Luke Higgins, Luke Roberts and Steve Rushton.

Antony Costa said, “I'm so happy to be coming back to Mamma Mia! the Party for a short stint – when they asked me I couldn't say no, I loved it and the whole team so much. I'll be doing this as well as touring with Blue so I've a busy few months ahead of me!”

Since opening in August 2019, Mamma Mia! the Party London has welcomed over 600,000 guests, delivered over 1400 performances, and has been visited by guests from 110 countries for a full evening of dancing, dining and singing to some of ABBA's greatest hits.

Mamma Mia! the Party is London's premier theatrical dining experience, bringing ABBA's hits to life more vividly than ever before. As the sun sets in Skopelos, guests take their seats at Nikos' family-run taverna where they enjoy a delicious four-course Greek feast, whilst a romantic and heartwarming story unfolds all around them. Following the performance, which is filled with timeless ABBA anthems such as Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen and Waterloo, guests are encouraged to sing and dance the night away at a glittering ABBA disco.

Mamma Mia! the Party is executive produced by Björn Ulvaeus and Pophouse Entertainment, and is currently booking until 4 January 2026.

