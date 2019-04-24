Alistair Brammer Will Join the Company of WICKED in London

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical sensation that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, is pleased to announce that Miss Saigon star Alistair Brammer will play Fiyero at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre from Monday 22 July 2019.

Alistair Brammer (Fiyero) made his Broadway debut in 2017 as 'Chris' in Cameron Mackintosh's revival of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Miss Saigon. He made his professional West End debut as 'Marius' in Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables in 2009. His other West End roles include 'Billy Narracott' in War Horse, directed by Marianne Elliot and Tom Morris, and 'Chris' in the award-winning London revival of Miss Saigon (for which he was nominated 'Best Actor in a Musical' at the 2015 WhatsOnStage Awards). In October 2010, Alistair played 'Jean Prouvaire' in the 25th Anniversary Concert of Les Misérables at The O2 and, in September 2014, he played 'Chris' in the 25th Anniversary Gala performance of Miss Saigon at London's Prince Edward Theatre. Alistair's television and film appearances include 'Jack Diamond' in 18 episodes of Casualty (BBC), 'Jean Prouvaire' in Les Misérables (Working Title), directed by Tom Hooper, and 'Freddy' in the forthcoming Medieval with Ben Foster and Michael Caine.

David Witts will play his final performances as Fiyero on Saturday 20 July 2019. Further casting to be announced.

Michael McCabe, Executive Producer (UK) of Wicked said: "We are delighted to welcome Alistair Brammer back to the West End following his great success on Broadway as 'Chris' in Miss Saigon and we very much look forward to him joining the new cast of Wicked which will lead us into our fourteenth year in the West End."

"Packed with wit, storming songs and beautiful costumes" (The Guardian), Wicked is already the 9th longest running musical in West End history. Winner of over 100 major awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and ten theatregoer-voted WhatsOnStage Awards (winning 'Best West End Show' on three occasions), the classic musical has now been seen by almost 10 million people in London alone.

Based on the acclaimed, best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines an ingenious backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely University friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

WICKED has music and lyrics by multi Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell; Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted and, for DreamWorks, The Prince of Egypt) and is based on the novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman (My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento and direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

WICKED is produced around the world by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Through its FOR GOOD programme and other charitable endeavours, Wicked is proud to support the remarkable work of the following UK charities: Anti-Bullying Alliance (ABA); the National Literacy Trust and the Woodland Trust. Further information can be found at www.WickedForGood.co.uk





