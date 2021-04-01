Alfie Boe and eMusic Live Launch New Livestream Event: Alfie Boe & Friends Live at the Savoy 'Lockdown Edition'

Alfie Boe OBE, the Tony Award winning tenor and actor, today announces a global livestream event 'Alfie Boe & Friends Live At The Savoy 'Lockdown Edition' shot at The Savoy in London, which will be livestreamed live on eMusic Live on 10th April at 19:30 BST.

The evening will include performances and interviews with Alfie and his friends, as well as some staple members of staff from The Savoy. Experience phenomenal musical performances, cocktail making at the bar and hear tales of The Savoy's history and guests from over the years.

A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to charities close to The Savoy's heart; Hospitality Action - the UK hospitality industry's benevolent charity - and The Connection at St. Martin's, which supports thousands of homeless people to move away from sleeping on the streets.

eMusic Live is hosting the livestream performance which will stream the multi-camera, hour-long concert that includes special guests Gary Barlow, Amanda Holden, Freddie Fox and Jason Manford. In addition to the spectacular music event, the livestream will include additional engagement such as fan live chat and VIP experiences with virtual meet and greets and photos with Alfie Boe as well as some new merchandise items. Ticket for this must-see event can be purchased exclusively below from today and will be available to stream for fans globally.

"I cannot tell you how exciting it is for me to perform at the legendary The Savoy with my friends," Alfie Boe said. "I thought it would be fun to come together (socially distanced of course) in front of our fans who can't be in the room with us yet to help lift people's moods and share memories of celebrated musicians who have set foot in the hotel and have had an influence on my life - from rock band Queen to world-renowned Frank Sinatra, David Bowie, Judy Garland, Louis Armstrong amongst others. The eMusic Live platform has created a new way for us to take the virtual stage to our fans, enjoy some songs, raise a glass or two from home, and I hope people enjoy it!"

"We're thrilled to work with Alfie Boe to livestream his upcoming show at The Savoy on April 10 and welcome him to the roster of artists using eMusic Live. Our livestreaming platform will allow Alfie and his award-winning guest performers to engage with fans in new ways and to drive additional revenue for two great charities," said Tamir Koch, eMusic President and 7digital Chairman. "eMusic Live strives to provide the most advanced commercial features to support live shows including in-platform promotional opportunities and VIP experiences, so artists can continue to perform for their devoted fans."

Tickets On Sale Now at emusiclive.com/AlfieBoeAndFriends

For more information visit alfie-boe.com