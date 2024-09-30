Aimie Atkinson, Cayleigh Capaldi, and More Will Lead FIGARO at the London Palladium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creators Ashley Jana and WILL NUNZIATA and their Tony Award® and GRAMMY Award winning producing team have announced initial casting for Figaro: An Original Musical which will receive its world premiere at the iconic London Palladium with two fully-staged concert performances on Monday 3 February & Tuesday 4 February 2025.

Olivier Award nominated, Six: The Musical’s original Katherine Howard and musical theatre leading lady Aimie Atkinson will play the role of Lucia. Aimie has also played the central role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Rem in the sell-out world premiere of Death Note In Concert at the London Palladium and The Lyric Theatre and Daniela in In the Heights at King’s Cross Theatre. Aimie won the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre in 2006 and her debut album Step Inside Love was released in 2017.

Aimie Atkinson said: “I am thrilled to be playing Lucia in Figaro at the London Palladium. I’m so excited to be working with such a fabulously talented cast with the wonderful WILL NUNZIATA at the helm.”

After leading the World Premiere Cast Recording release of Figaro, Cayleigh Capaldi will take to the stage for the World Premiere production in her West End debut in the role of Sienna. Recently starring as Elsa in the regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen in Tuacahn, USA, Cayleigh is currently a member of the cast of Off-Broadway hit, Titanique, playing the role of Rose.

Cayleigh Capaldi said: “It is an honour to be such an integral part of the creation of Figaro - from the cast recording through to these world premiere performances, it is the start of something truly special and I can’t wait to share it with a live audience at the historic and world-renowned London Palladium.”

Also announced today, Sophia Goodman (Matilda the Musical, Les Miserables) will play Amelia and Maggie Solimine will make her West End debut in the roles of Ensemble/Standby. Casting is by Harry Blumenau.

Further star casting announcements will be made soon.

Initial Creative Team members include musical director Caitlin Morgan (Six: The Musical, Burlesque), Costume Designer Sophia Pardon (The Wizard of Oz, Once), set designer Justin Williams (Your Lie In April, Death Note), lighting designer Alex Musgrave (The White Factory, You Are Here).

Figaro: An Original Musical is brought to the stage by a stellar creative team that includes the show’s creators and book writers, singer/songwriter, Ashley Jana (who has over 60 million streams of her music online) and award-winning director and writer WILL NUNZIATA (whose production of White Rose: The Musical just finished an acclaimed run off-Broadway and will be making it’s UK premiere in later in 2025). Michael Lamon (Lead Producer) is a Tony Award® winning producer with credits including Merrily We Roll Along, A Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and SMASH (2025). Van Dean (Executive Producer) is a Tony Award® and GRAMMY Award winning producer of 15 Broadway musicals and plays including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Jagged Little Pill plus is a co-producer of the forthcoming film musical Kiss of the Spider Woman starring Jennifer Lopez.

Figaro: An Original Musical is the hauntingly beautiful tale of Sienna, a young woman who dreams of singing but feels imprisoned by her life on her father's farm. When a chance encounter with two young orphans thrusts her into the life of a travelling performer, she meets the handsome Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true - but there is always a price to fame. Part love story, part mystery, Sienna's journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is fraught with twists and turns until it culminates in a moment that will change the course of her life forever.

Tickets for Figaro: An Original Musical In Concert at the London Palladium are on sale now HERE.

