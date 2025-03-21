AUSTENTATIOUS to Play on Mondays at the Vaudeville Theatre

The award-winning improvised comedy show Austentatious is moving to the Vaudeville Theatre, playing on Mondays and sharing the stage with Six The Musical. Their run kicks off on Monday, 24 March 2025.

The cast features Cariad Lloyd (Changing Ends, Inside No.9, This Time with Alan Partridge, Peep Show, Qi), Rachel Parris (BBC’s The Mash Report, Live at the Apollo), Joseph Morpurgo (Radio 4, Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee), Graham Dickson (BBC’s The Witchfinder, Netflix’s After Life), Amy Cooke-Hodgson (Disney’s We Were the Lucky Ones, BBC’s Gangster Granny), Charlotte Gittins (BAFTA Rocliffe-winning writer), Lauren Shearing (Comedy Store Players), Daniel Nils Roberts (The History of the World in 1 Hour, Come Into My Kitchen podcast).

Speaking on their move to the Vaudeville Theatre, the cast says: "We are absolutely thrilled to continue our West End journey at the most beautiful Vaudeville theatre! We have ardently admired the elegance of the Vaudeville, whilst perambulating along the Strand, that we must admit to feeling giddy with excitement to grace its boards with our particular Regency silliness! 'Have a banana!' As we have heard the locals say, and indeed we will!"