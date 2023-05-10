ANGRY SALMON Comes to The Bridewell Theatre in August

Performances run 4th â€“ 6th August 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New AlbumÂ KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New AlbumÂ KINGS & QUEENS

Spawned at The Drum, Plymouth Theatre Royal in summer 2022 with 40 young performers and musicians, BYMT's Angry Salmon is swimming into London's Bridewell Theatre with a refreshed score and story 4th - 6th August 2023.

Inspired by true stories from our oceans, this funny and imaginative new musical is 'The Little Mermaid' meets 'Seaspiracy' - bubbling with humour, big characters and adventurous songs, it tells an important story about taking care of ourselves and our planet.

Every year, thousands of salmon escape from salmon-farms in their masses. Ill-fit for life back in the wild, they are unable to find food, unable to migrate efficiently, and unable to connect with their fellow wild salmon. The salmon are angry.

Set in a heightened, cartoonish world, the show follows the inhabitants of a thriving fish-farm who work their fins to the bone in order to be the best. Once a month, the Sky Ceremony happens, and the Humans lower their net to select those who will go on to 'paradise'... Leo Di-Carprio (the mayor's eldest daughter), sick of life stuck inside the tanks, initiates a mass escape through a crack in the farm's borders. Meanwhile, the humans (zany scientists and fish farmers) realize there has been a breach of security and put an irresistible bounty price on the salmon. The show follows the salmon below the water, searching for their tribe, whilst the humans chase behind, barely taking a moment to question whether or not they're doing the right thing.

Angry Salmon is a funny, imaginative, and tongue-in-cheek allegory of the eco-awareness crisis in the world right now. It's about family, freedom and appreciating the things we have before they are gone.

Writer Jordan Paul Clark says "If you want to celebrate new musical theatre that combines the humour of a Pixar movie and the epic heart of a huge West End musical, then you should come and see Angry Salmon at the Bridewell Theatre. Complete with fish puns and nautical nonsense, come along to this original story about family, love and finding balance in an unbalanced world."

Co-Writer, Composer & Musical Director: Jordan Paul Clarke
Co-Writer & Director: Ali James
Choreographer: Jocelyn Prah
Lighting Designer: Nathan Benjamin
Costume Designer: Kritika Agarwal
Sound Designer: A&M Productions

Fri 4 Aug 2023 7.30pm
Sat 5 Aug 2023 2.30pm
Sat 5 Aug 2023 7.30pm
Sun 6 Aug 2023 1.30pm
Sun 6 Aug 2023 4.30pm




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HOPE HAS A HAPPY MEAL At Royal Court Jerwood Theatre

Laura Checkley, Mary Malone,Â Amaka Okafor,Â Felix ScottÂ andÂ Nima TaleghaniÂ star in Hope has a Happy Meal, written byÂ Tom FowlerÂ and directed by Royal Court Associate Lucy Morrison. See photos from inside rehearsal!

Cast Set For HER Productions CRAVE At Manchesters 53two Photo
Cast Set For HER Productions' CRAVE At Manchester's 53two

As rehearsals begin in Manchester for Crave, HER Productions today announces the cast taking on the powerful roles ambiguously named by single letters: M, A, C and B. Directed by Oldham Coliseum Artistic Director & Chief Executive Chris Lawson, Crave will run at 53two from 31 May - 4 June.

Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRAS SONGS FOR SWINGIN LOVERS to Cadogan Hall Photo
Stephen Triffitt Brings FRANK SINATRA'S SONGS FOR SWINGIN' LOVERS to Cadogan Hall

For one night only, audiences are invited to take a trip back to a golden era and enjoy a special live performance of the iconic Frank Sinatra album, Songs for Swingin' Lovers!, performed by world-leading Frank Sinatra artist, Stephen Triffitt.

Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of TAPPED Photo
Photos: First Look at the UK Tour of TAPPED

Bethany Cooper Productions presentsÂ TAPPED byÂ Katie Redford, on UK tour through 27 May. Check out all new photos here!


More Hot Stories For You

Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024Tickets on Sale for AIN'T TOO PROUD Through Early January 2024
The Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and VenueThe Stage Debut Awards 2023 Sets Date and Venue
JALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee DayJALI Opens at Soho Theatre on World Refugee Day
Shakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHTShakespeare In The Squares Reveals Full Cast For TWELFTH NIGHT

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video
Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You









close sound sound