AN EVENING OF BURLESQUE Makes West End Premiere in October

The performance is on Tuesday 10 October at 7.30pm.

Sep. 14, 2023

AN EVENING OF BURLESQUE Makes West End Premiere in October

AN EVENING OF BURLESQUE will make its West End premiere in October. A night of laughter, cabaret, mystery, and glamour comes to the Adelphi Theatre Tuesday 10 October  at 7.30pm.

Roll up, roll up. . . a scintillating night out of sparkling entertainment – the UK’s longest running burlesque show is making its West End debut.

An Evening of Burlesque is the ultimate variety show, blending stylish cabaret, comedy, music, circus and burlesque to light up all your senses.

Boasting world-class entertainers and stars of the stage and screen, prepare for an extravaganza of glitz and glamour!

Expect fun, feathers and fabulous costumes as we pick from the finest selection of specialty artistes, cabaret and circus stars, comedians and champagne showgirls!  It’s the perfect night for everyone.

An Evening of Burlesque is filled with artistic spectacle that has enraptured audiences for centuries. This sensational variety show brings together a bounty of beautiful stars for an unrivalled variety show for the 21st Century! 




