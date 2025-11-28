ALADDIN Holiday Panto Now Playing at Nottingham Playhouse,

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Nottingham Playhouse will present ALADDIN as its 2026 pantomime, written and directed by Artistic Director Adam Penford. The production will run from November 27, 2026 through January 16, 2027, with tickets now on sale. Designer Cleo Pettit will return to create sets and costumes for the new staging.

ALADDIN will bring audiences into a magical far-off setting as Aladdin attempts to prove himself to the Princess while confronting a powerful Sorcerer. The story incorporates familiar pantomime elements including the Genie, comedy set pieces, and traditional theatrical spectacle.

Penford said, “It's a joy to create a brand-new Nottingham Playhouse panto every year. Aladdin is one of my absolute favourites, as it has all the magical ingredients for a real adventure. We know it'll be chock full of fun, spectacular effects and the usual panto pandemonium.” He added, “With our skilled local craftspeople creating dazzling costumes, scenery and props, it really is a made in Nottingham panto, for the people of Nottingham.”

The production will feature a range of accessible performances throughout the run, including BSL-interpreted, captioned, audio described, relaxed, and dementia friendly performances at scheduled dates in December 2026 and January 2027. The press performance is scheduled for November 28, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Ticketing

ALADDIN will run November 27, 2026 through January 16, 2027 at Nottingham Playhouse, Wellington Circus, Nottingham NG1 5AF. Tickets are on sale now through the Nottingham Playhouse box office.