A MONSTER CALLS to Embark on a UK Tour

Global Creatures and Jonathan Church Productions today announce the UK tour of A Monster Calls, an Old Vic production, in association with Bristol Old Vic, will be touring to 16 venues across the UK commencing in February 2020. Patrick Ness's piercing novel is brought vividly to life in the Olivier Award-winning production by visionary director Sally Cookson. The production will also play at the Kennedy Center, Washington, in Summer 2020.

Thirteen-year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won't stop interfering and the kids at school won't look him in the eye. Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It's come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it's finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

From the critically acclaimed bestseller, A Monster Calls offers a dazzling insight into love, life and healing. The book has sold over a million copies and garnered huge critical acclaim, including an unprecedented double win of the Carnegie and Greenaway Medals for outstanding children's literature and illustration.

The UK tour of A Monster Calls will be providing an extensive outreach and engagement programme across the tour. This will include discussions, workshops, an education pack and participatory activities and events for local community groups and audiences addressing the widespread themes within the production. A Monster Calls will also be working in community partnership with CDI, a 41-year established youth information and advice counselling charity (croydondropin.org.uk), and Kooth (kooth.com), a free and anonymous online counselling and emotional wellbeing support service for children and young people available in many areas throughout the country.

A Monster Calls was winner of the 2019 Best Entertainment and Family Olivier Award.

Access performances including BSL, Audio Described, Captioned performances and Touch Tours will also be available across the tour.

Sally Cookson, Director, said Being given the opportunity to adapt Patrick Ness' beautiful book was a career highlight and I am thrilled to be able to bring it to life once more in a new touring production that will see it reach a wider audience. The story of thirteen-year-old Conor lost in a mire of anxiety and fear strikes a chord with anyone who's been threatened with losing someone they love. The combination of gritty realism and magic make it perfect material for theatre. Despite packing an emotional punch, it is ultimately a show that brings together audience and actors to explore some of the harder aspects of being human, and nd comfort collectively as the story unfolds.

Patrick Ness, Writer, said "The stage production of A Monster Calls has been one of the most incredible experiences of my life. Not just the amazing way the show was created and performed, not that we won an Olivier (but that was pretty cool), but the audience reactions night after night. The way people talk to me about the show is like nothing I've ever experienced: how moved they were, how blown away they were by the whole production. I am so thrilled that other parts of the country can have a chance to see it. The experience goes on; not just for me, but in memory of the amazing Siobhan Dowd."

This adaptation is suitable for ages 10+.

The UK Tour of A Monster Calls is supported by Arts Council England through a National Lottery Project Grant award and The Touring Partnership.

TOUR DATES

Chichester Festival Theatre

6 15 Feb 2020 (ON SALE IN SEPTEMBER)

NOTTINGHAM THEATRE ROYAL

18 22 Feb 2020

THE LOWRY, SALFORD

25 29 Feb 2020

BELGRADE THEATRE, COVENTRY

3 7 Mar 2020

Sheffield Theatres

10 14 Mar 2020

HIS MAJESTY'S THEATRE, ABERDEEN

17 21 Mar 2020

MARLOWE THEATRE, CANTERBURY

31 Mar 4 Apr 2020

EDINBURGH KINGS THEATRE

7 11 Apr 2020

MALVERN THEATRE

14 18 April 2020

THEATRE ROYAL NORWICH

21 - 25 Apr 2020

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF

28 Apr 2 May 2020

Newcastle Theatre ROYAL

5 9 May 2020

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, GUILDFORD

12 16 May 2020

Theatre Royal Plymouth

19 23 May 2020

CURVE, LEICESTER

26 - 30 May 2020

BRISTOL Old Vic

2 13 June 2020





