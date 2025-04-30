 tracking pixel
& JULIET Cast Raise a Glass to The Bard's Hometown

& Juliet plays at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday 3 May.

By: Apr. 30, 2025
& JULIET Cast Raise a Glass to The Bard's Hometown Image
The & Juliet cast raised a glass to the Bard when they paid a visit to Judith's School of Spirits in Stratford upon Avon on 29 April. Once the home of William Shakespeare's daughter, Judith, and her husband, Thomas - who himself sold wines and spirits – the building is now home to Judith's, operated by the team at the Shakespeare Distillery, who prepared a special bottle of & Juliet gin for the cast's visit.

 

The cast which includes Jay McGuiness who plays the role of Stratford's most famous son, also paid a visit to Shakespeare's Birthplace, where the iconic playwright spent his childhood and started married life with his wife Anne Hathaway.

 

Created by the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks; what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo.

 

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, including Britney Spears'…Baby One More Time, Katy Perry's Roar, and chart toppers Since U Been Gone, It's My Life, Can't Stop the Feeling and more — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators.

 

& Juliet plays at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday 3 May. Tickets can be purchased at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0121 689 3000.

