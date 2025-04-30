& JULIET Cast Raise a Glass to The Bard's Hometown

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The & Juliet cast raised a glass to the Bard when they paid a visit to Judith's School of Spirits in Stratford upon Avon on 29 April. Once the home of William Shakespeare's daughter, Judith, and her husband, Thomas - who himself sold wines and spirits – the building is now home to Judith's, operated by the team at the Shakespeare Distillery, who prepared a special bottle of & Juliet gin for the cast's visit.

The cast which includes Jay McGuiness who plays the role of Stratford's most famous son, also paid a visit to Shakespeare's Birthplace, where the iconic playwright spent his childhood and started married life with his wife Anne Hathaway.

Created by the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, & Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks; what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems, including Britney Spears'…Baby One More Time, Katy Perry's Roar, and chart toppers Since U Been Gone, It's My Life, Can't Stop the Feeling and more — all from Max Martin, the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century, and his collaborators.

& Juliet plays at Birmingham Hippodrome until Saturday 3 May. Tickets can be purchased at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0121 689 3000.

Comments