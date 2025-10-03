Emily Lane, Vivian Panka, and More Will Lead MEAN GIRLS UK Tour; Full Dates Revealed

The tour will open at Manchester Opera House on 23 February 2026 before touring to venues across the UK and Ireland until the end of January 2027.
Initial casting and full tour dates have been revealed for the 2026/2027 UK and Ireland tour of the award-winning MEAN GIRLS THE MUSICAL.
Emily Lane will star as Cady Heron, alongside Vivian Panka as Regina George, Sophie Pourret as Karen Smith, Georgie Buckland as Janis Sarkisian, Max Gill as Damian Hubbard, Karim Zeroual as Kevin Ganatra and Joshua Elmore as Mr Duvall. Further casting to be announced.
The tour will open at Manchester Opera House on 23 February 2026 before touring to venues across the UK and Ireland until the end of January 2027. In addition to the previously announced venues, the tour will also visit Stoke, Eastbourne, Woking, Leicester, Aberdeen, Canterbury, Norwich, Nottingham, Sheffield, Wimbledon, Birmingham, Oxford and Southampton. www.meangirlsmusical.com
Emily Lane's West End credits include playing Anna in Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Hello Dolly! at the London Palladium, and Evita in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Her other theatre credits include Starter For Ten at Bristol Old Vic and, most recently, playing Anne Boleyn in Anne Boleyn, The Musical at Hever Castle.
Vivian Panka was most recently seen playing Alana in the UK tour of Dear Evan Hansen. Her previous theatre credits include Heathers the Musical at The Other Palace and the UK Tour of 9 to 5 The Musical. She also appeared in the film of Heathers: The Musical.
Sophie Pourret will soon appear in Elf the Musical at the Aldwych Theatre. Most recently, she was seen as understudy Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby at the London Coliseum, and her past theatre credits include Guys and Dolls at the Bridge Theatre, La Cage Aux Folles at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and 42nd Street at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris.
Georgie Buckland can currently be seen playing the leading role of Andy Sachs in the musical The Devil Wears Prada at the Dominion Theatre. Her previous theatre credits include UK tours of Shrek The Musical and Bedknobs and Broomsticks, Claus – The Musical at the Lowry, and Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at the Hope Mill Theatre.
Max Gill's theatre credits include Charley's Aunt at the Watermill Theatre, Fly More Than You Fall at Southwark Playhouse, Fangirls at the Lyric Hammersmith, The Boy in the Dress for the RSC and Bugsy Malone at the Lyric Hammersmith. Their film credits include The Lost Girls and Dumbo.
Karim Zeroual is a British television presenter and actor, best known for his work presenting on CBBC and his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing when he reached the 2019 final. His screen acting credits include EastEnders, Da Vinci's Demons and CBBC sci-fi drama The Sparticle Mystery, and his West End credits include The Lion King and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.
Joshua Elmore's many opera credits include La Traviata, Lucia di Lammermoor, Pagliacci and La Boheme, all at Opera Holland Park, Seven Last Words at the English National Opera, Queer Staged Messiah and La Contesa di Pallade e Venere for Les Bougies Baroques, Fame and Envy for the Oxfordshire Contemporary Opera, Gianni Schicchi and Suor Angelica for the Carmina Priapea Opera Company and Brundibar for Boco Arts.
Meet The Plastics – Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung. Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs.
MEAN GIRLS, the smash-hit musical comedy based on the iconic Paramount Pictures film of the same name, had its first West End performance at the Savoy Theatre on 5 June 2024, where it was seen by over 330,000 people and played until 8 June 2025. MEAN GIRLS recently took home the coveted ‘Best New Musical' award at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards.
MEAN GIRLS had its world premiere in 2017 at The National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and recently completed a second US tour. In addition, in 2024, Paramount Pictures released a new twist on the fan-favourite film from the comedic mind of Tina Fey with a fresh and fun re-telling of the story featuring sensational musical performances.
The musical MEAN GIRLS has a book by Tina Fey, music and vocal arrangements by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by Josh Marquette, musical supervision/vocal, dance, incidental and additional music arrangements by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, orchestrations by John Clancy and dance and incidental music arrangements by Glen Kelly.
Monday 23 February – Saturday 7 March 2026
Manchester Opera House
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 March 2026
Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre
On Sale Now
Monday 30 March – Saturday 4 April 2026
Regent Theatre, Stoke-on-trent
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/regent-theatre/
On Sale Now
Monday 6 – Saturday 11 April 2026
Sunderland Empire
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 April 2026
Milton Keynes Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 21 – Saturday 25 April 2026
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
Https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/en-gb
On Sale Now
Monday 27 April – Saturday 2 May 2026
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026
Curve, Leicester
Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 12 - Saturday 16 May 2026
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
Https://www.aberdeenperformingarts.com
On Sale Now
Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 May 2026
Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham
Https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/
On Sale Now
Monday 25 – Saturday 30 May 2026
Hull New Theatre
Https://www.hulltheatres.co.uk
On Sale Now
Monday 1 – Saturday 6 June 2026
Bournemouth Pavillion
Https://www.bournemouthpavilion.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 9 June – Saturday 20 June 2026
Grand Opera House, Belfast
On Sale Now
Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 June 2026
Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton
Https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Monday 29 June – Saturday 11 July 2026
The King's Theatre, Glasgow
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 July 2026
Cliff's Pavillion, Southend
Https://trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend
On Sale Now
Monday 20 – Saturday 25 July 2026
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
On Sale Now
Monday 3 – Saturday 8 August 2026
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
On Sale Now
Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 August 2026
Blackpool Winter Gardens
Https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 September 2026
Bristol Hippodrome
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
On Sale Now
Monday 28 September – Saturday 3 October 2026
The Hawth Crawley
Https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/the-hawth
On Sale Now
Monday 5 – Saturday 10 October 2026
Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026
Norwich Theatre Royal
On Sale Now
Monday 19 – Saturday 31 October 2026
Liverpool Empire
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 3 – Saturday 7 November 2026
Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
On Sale Now
Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 November 2026
Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield
Https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/
On Sale 18 October 2025
Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 November 2026
Edinburgh Playhouse
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/
On Sale Now
Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 November 2026
New Wimbledon Theatre
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/
On Sale Now
Monday 14 December 2026 – Saturday 2 January 2027
The Alexandra, Birmingham
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham/
On Sale 3 October 2025
Monday 4 – Saturday 9 January 2027
New Theatre Oxford
Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/
On Sale 3 October 2025
Monday 11 – Saturday 16 January 2027
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton
On Sale Now
Monday 18 – Saturday 30 January 2027
Newcastle Theatre Royal
Https://www.theatreroyal.co.uk/
On Sale Now
